ANC concerned about SACP’s decision to contest elections independently

The ANC has expressed serious concerns over the SACP’s decision to contest the upcoming elections independently, a move that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa believes could weaken the forces for national democratic change.

Speaking at the conclusion of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, Ramaphosa acknowledged the SACP’s right to make its own decisions but emphasised the potential impact on the alliance that has been central to South Africa’s liberation struggle for nearly a century.

“We disagree with the decision,” Ramaphosa said.

“This decision has fundamental implications for the strategy and programme of the national democratic revolution and the alliance that has led the struggle for liberation in our country since the 1920s.”

Cornerstone of SA’s political landscape

The alliance between the ANC, SACP, Cosatu, and Sanco has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s political landscape, but the SACP’s move to contest elections independently signals a shift that could challenge the unity of these historic partners.

Ramaphosa stressed that the ANC would continue to engage with the SACP to address the implications of this decision.

“We are seriously concerned that this decision taken by the SACP to participate in elections in their name and right will weaken significantly the forces for national democratic change,” Ramaphosa said.

Despite the disagreement, Ramaphosa was clear that the ANC respects the SACP’s independence.

“As the ANC, we have no wish, nor do we have any intention, to interfere with the decision the SACP has made,” he stated.

However, he urged ANC members to understand the challenges this poses for the party’s transformation agenda and effectively communicate the ANC’s position at all levels of the organisation.

Complexities of maintaining unity

Ramaphosa also reassured SACP members who hold ANC membership that they remain full members of the ANC, with the same rights and duties as any other member.

“We reiterate that SACP members who hold ANC membership are full members of our movement, with the same rights and duties as any other ANC member, as contained in our constitution,” he said.

The NEC meeting also touched on broader issues, including the state of the economy, local government challenges, and preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

However, the discussion around the SACP’s decision stood out as a critical moment, highlighting the complexities of maintaining unity within the alliance while navigating the evolving political landscape.

Ramaphosa’s remarks highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving the ANC’s goals.

“We are determined to ensure that these developments do not divide our movement or cause instability,” he said.

He called on ANC members to remain focused on the party’s mission to drive inclusive growth, reduce poverty, and build a capable developmental state.

The ANC’s concerns about the SACP’s decision come at a time when the party is also grappling with the challenges of operating in a government of national unity (GNU) following its electoral setback in 2024.

Commitment to the GNU

Despite these challenges, Ramaphosa reaffirmed the NEC’s commitment to the GNU as a tactic to safeguard the ANC’s progressive policy agenda.

“In our assessment, we have concluded that the decision to establish the GNU was correct. Our people appreciate that it has brought stability and enabled progress in addressing their challenges,” he said.

As the ANC prepares for the upcoming elections, Ramaphosa stressed the need for seasoned campaign managers and strong election structures to ensure the party’s success.

He also highlighted the importance of building activist ANC branches that can represent the needs and aspirations of local communities.

In closing, Ramaphosa called on the NEC to act decisively and restore trust in the ANC’s leadership.

“The people are watching, history is calling, and the future is waiting. If we act decisively, restore trust, and renew our purpose, then this NEC and this generation of leadership can yet turn the tide to ensure there is a better life for all South Africans.”

