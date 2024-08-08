ANC continues tough talk on police shooting to kill criminals

The ANC has once again continued its controversial tough talk on police officers fatally shooting allegedly armed criminals.

This as fatalities continue to rise, especially in KwaZulu-Natal where police claim they were fired at first by criminals. And as a result, they were forced to fight fire with fire.

In the recent previous months, dozens of alleged “dangerous criminals” have been mowed down by police. And these police have earned themselves huge praises from various sections of society.

Support for police shooting to kill in self-defence

ANC admin boss Fikile Mbalula has joined the fray. He echoed the sentiments of National Police Minister and ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu, who on Tuesday told media at the NEC Lekgotla that they support police firing at criminals.

Mbalula spoke at Luthuli House in Joburg city centre on Thursday. He said police must never negotiate with armed criminals who point military grade weapons in their directions.

According to Mbalula, these armed criminals, given the chance, would shoot to kill at police officers.

He, however, did not address rising concerns about KZN police. They are accused of shooting to kill everyone allegedly pointing guns at them. And this leaves no witness to tell the other side of the story.

Some have raised reservations over police being given a license to kill. They argue that it might in some cases be in contravention of the basic right to life.

Mbalula said one cop killed was one too many. He emphasised that the ANC was on the side of the trigger-happy police.

Cases can be directed at Ipid

“The aim of the police is to arrest and bring criminals to book. But when police are confronted by heavily armed dangerous criminals, how do police respond to that in self-defence?” said Mbalula.

“I think the police must respond appropriately to those criminals who are gun-wielding and [who] show no mercy to civilian lives.

“The aim of the police is to protect civilians. Criminals cannot do as they wish. There is no law that says shoot to kill …Police just get to be confronted by dangerous criminals who open fire on police.”

Mbalula suggested that people suspecting foul play on the part of the police in these shooting incidents were more than welcome to approach the Independent Police Directorate (Ipid).

This is the body meant to keep police in line. It also ensures that they do not cut corners and break the law when they do their job.

Mbalula said police “most of the time” have come out innocent from their appearances at Ipid. This in relation to fatally shooting alleged armed criminals.

“These criminals have a lot of guns in our society and they shoot at police. Criminals do not surrender, they shoot, and police respond.

“We must be on the side of the police against dangerous criminals as society and form partnership with the police. The minister (Mchunu) must know he has our full support as society and as the ANC.”

