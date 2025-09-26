ANC councillor lives in fear after exposing municipality’s ‘irregular’ R3.8m legal fee

Lepelle-Nkumpi’s ANC councillor for Ward 20 in Limpopo’s Capricorn District, Liver Mngomezulu, says his life has been turned upside down after exposing what he calls an “irregular and highly questionable” R3.8-million payment by the municipality to a private law firm.

The municipality, which had invested R150-million in the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank scandal, appointed SC Mdhluli Attorneys in 2022 to help them register their name at the Master’s Court in a bid to recover funds. According to Mngomezulu, council had initially agreed to pay the firm a once-off fee of R280, 000. The amount was paid in 2022.

However, in April this year, Mdhluli Attorneys returned with a fresh demand: R3.8-million. The firm claimed it was equivalent to 10% of the R38.4-million that the municipality had recovered so far.

Hawks brought in on the case

“We all know that VBS brought our communities to their knees. Instead of ensuring proper accountability, the municipality is wasting more money on this matter. When the real recovery work was done by the curator and his team. This money should have gone to service delivery, not into someone’s pocket,” Mngomezulu told Sunday World.

Mngomezulu says since he opened a case at the Lebowakgomo Police Station — which has since been transferred to the Hawks — he has become a target of intimidation and violence.

He claims he was hijacked at gunpoint in Tooseng village, Ga-Mphahlele. This is near the home of former Limpopo Premier Chupu Mathabatha. During the ordeal, he was badly assaulted. His hijacked Audi A3 was later found burnt beyond recognition a few kilometres from where he was attacked.

“I am scared for my life, but I cannot turn back. I took an oath to serve the people of Lepelle-Nkumpi. And that means standing against corruption — even if it makes me a target. That is why I have asked police to provide protection for my family,” he said.

The councillor also alleges that his car tyres have been slashed. Its brakes have been tampered with on separate occasions.

Red Ants security company payments

Mngomezulu further accused the municipality of other questionable expenditures. These include payments of nearly R1-million a month to the controversial Red Ants security company. The payments were made between 2021 and 2022.

“The Red Ants were hired for a once-off demolition of mushrooming informal settlements near the Lebowakgomo Police Station. Yet, the municipality kept paying them monthly for almost a year without any service. We raised the issue in council and eventually stopped it,” he explained.

He also lamented the cancellation of approved projects in his ward worth R16.3-million. Among them, a R13-million recreational centre in Marulaneng village. Also a R3-million electrification project in Lenting village, and a R300, 000 high-mast light at Morotse village.

The VBS Mutual Bank scandal saw over R1.2-billion looted between 2015 and 2018. Several Limpopo municipalities illegally invested public funds despite National Treasury warnings. Lepelle-Nkumpi was among the hardest hit, losing R150-million.

Not giving up

Mngomezulu insists his fight is not personal, but it is a matter of principle.

“This is not just about R3.8-million or other corruption activities in our municipality. It is about justice for the people who were betrayed when their money was stolen. I will fight until the truth comes out.”

When approached for comment, Lepelle-Nkumpi Municipality spokesperson Lazzy Ledwaba said the matter was still under internal review.

“We will definitely issue a media statement once the matter has been processed internally,” said Ledwaba.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content