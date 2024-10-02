ANC Eastern Cape MEC, mayor fight over ‘unqualified’ CFO hiring

The troubled Matatiele Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape continues to be rocked by scandal after scandal.

This time, taking centre stage is a dispute over the legitimacy of the finance boss of the beleaguered municipality, Zolani Matolo.

The dispute has pitted Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams against the municipality’s controversial mayor Sonwabile Mngenela.

Mngenela has denied receiving a letter from Williams rejecting the appointment of Matolo as CFO. He goes as far as insinuating that the letter was fake.

However, Williams did not waste time. He affirmed that he had months ago registered his objections to the appointment of Matolo.

“The department (EC CoGta) received the recruitment report of the CFO of the Matatiele Local Municipality in May 2024,” Williams told the Sunday World.

Failed to meet the minimum requirements for the job

“On scrutinising the information, the department noticed that the recommended candidate (Matolo) did not meet the minimum requirements for the job. This … in terms of sections 57 (6) of the Municipal Systems Act and the regulations on the appointment of senior managers in municipalities. And it declined the appointment.

“Such non-concurrence by Cogta MEC was subsequently communicated to the executive mayor of the Matatiele Local Municipality (Mngenela).”

The letter that Williams sent to Mngenela in June was unequivocal. It said that Matolo fell far short of the minimum requirements for the position. It is the second most powerful official in any municipality after municipal manager.

Most transactions happening at the municipal level cannot go ahead without the signature of the CFO.

The position at the local government level only accepts individuals with 360 credits from their finance-related post-matric qualification.

Appointed despite scoring below required points

In his qualifications, Matolo scored 120 credits. This did not bring him anywhere close to being considered for the job.

Despite Williams’ objection, Matolo was nonetheless appointed. This was done in what has been blamed on Mngenela’s “iron fist aggression” and bulldozing leadership style.

Matolo continued to sign off millions of rands worth of transactions despite being in the position unlawfully.

Mngenela said he has never received the letter from Williams. The letter has since been widely circulating in ANC WhatsApp groups.

“My office, to date, is not in receipt of the correspondence that is making rounds on social media. …This in respect of the appointment of the CFO. We will await the correspondence from the MEC and table it to council,” said a defiant Mngenela. He said this despite his superior confirming sending the letter.

Disputed tender for municipal security services

Mngenela is also under fire for the disputed tender for security services in the municipality. Through spokesperson Luncedo Walaza, he said the matter was before the courts.

This after he was accused of trying to force through a service provider said to be linked to him. And this brought about a court interdict by one of the bidders. It is due for oral arguments in December.

“During this period, interim measures were introduced to safeguard more than 35 municipal assets. These include human capital. As the matter is before the courts, the rule of law will be respected,” said Walaza.

