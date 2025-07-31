ANC Ekurhuleni members demand task team to vacate office

ANC branch members have written to the Gauteng provincial leadership demanding the immediate suspension of all ongoing Ekurhuleni conference preparations and a review of branch general meetings (BGMs).

These branch members, namely Andrew Mapheto and Amon Ngulele, believe this is necessary because the Ekurhuleni Regional Task Team (RTT) has been operating beyond its mandate.

According to the letter written to ANC Gauteng Provincial Coordinator Hope Papo, the task team’s mandate expired on June 10. However, they continue to lead the process of preparing for the regional congress.

Interim structure

Mapheto and Ngulele are demanding for “the installation of a constitutionally mandated interim structure. This must be done trough the national executive committee or provincial executive committee. And one that is capable of lawfully convening branch meetings and preparing for a legitimate regional conference in compliance with both party rules and court orders”.

“We trust that the provincial leadership will act swiftly to correct these breaches, restore

compliance with the constitution and court directives, and safeguard the fundamental

democratic rights of ANC members in Ekurhuleni,” the letter reads.

The interim leadership was put in place after the ANC lost a court battle against disgruntled ANC members who were able to successfully show that the 2022 Ekurhuleni congress outcomes were not legitimate.

The judgement stated that it could not seriously be disputed that the then-regional coordinator, Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, was perceived as a “controversial, powerful and ambitious figure”.

Quarantine votes

On October 10 2023, Doctor Xhakaza was appointed as convener of the party in Ekurhuleni. Eric Xayiya became deputy convener and Jongizizwe Dlabathi as coordinator. Moipone Mhlongo was appointed as his deputy, and Absalom Budeli as fundraiser.

The conference was the first where the ANC introduced the concept of quarantine votes. This meant that a number of branches could participate in the conference. However, their votes would not be counted when electing new leadership.

The results showed that Mzwandile Masina received 163 votes in the race for chairperson. This while Xhakaza won 151. Dlabathi was elected as the deputy chair and Nciza as the secretary. Mhlongo was elected as the deputy secretary, and the treasurer post went to Sello Skhokho.

But these results were only preliminary. The party was expected to resolve disputes surrounding the impact of the 19 quarantined branches. It would then release the final results.

