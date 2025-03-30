ANC ethics body clears Simelane of VBS crime

The ANC integrity commission (IC) has cleared Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane of any criminal wrongdoing, as it could not find any conflict of interest after she acquired a loan from Gundo Wealth, a company implicated in the VBS scandal.

The commission’s report, dated September 25, 2024, which Sunday World has seen, found that Simelane could not be linked to the R2 billion looting of VBS funds.

“The [commission’s] assessment is that there is no evidence that Cde Simelane was involved in the planned VBS corruption,” reads the report due to be presented to the ANC national executive committee meeting this weekend.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content