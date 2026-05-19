ANC faction war erupts in Sedibeng region over removals and tenders

Claims that ANC leaders in Sedibeng manipulated councillor removals, interfered in municipal tenders, and used service delivery and membership systems against political opponents have now been escalated to Luthuli House in an explosive memorandum demanding urgent intervention from the party’s top leadership.

The memorandum, sent to the ANC national executive committee and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, calls for the dissolution of the party’s regional leadership structures in Sedibeng and an investigation into what the complainants describe as widespread organisational collapse and governance interference.

Among the allegations are claims that municipal procurement processes linked to a R45-million licensing department upgrade grant were manipulated for predetermined service providers allegedly aligned to factional interests, while councillors perceived to oppose the regional leadership allegedly faced political purges, disciplinary action, and exclusion from ANC membership systems.

Complainants scared they may be punished

Individuals describing themselves as “concerned members and public representatives” of the ANC in the Sedibeng region submitted the memorandum.

In the document, the complainants allege that members holding differing political views from the current regional executive committee (REC) leadership were “systematically isolated, marginalised, threatened, and politically purged”.

They further claim that efforts to raise grievances internally were frustrated because REC members allegedly feared reprisals from the regional leadership.

The memorandum specifically raises concerns about the conduct of regional secretary Jason Mkhwane, alleging that the ANC in the region had effectively been reduced to “a machinery of intimidation, patronage, and factional control”.

The complainants also accuse regional leaders of unlawfully removing and redeploying councillors in the Emfuleni local municipality, Lesedi, and Midvaal without following the Municipal Structures Act, the Electoral Act, ANC constitutional processes, and Independent Electoral Commission regulations.

ANC membership systems manipulated

Among those identified in the memorandum are Moipone Modikeng and Lulama Gamede, who allegedly faced disciplinary consequences after seeking legal recourse through the courts.

According to the memorandum, Modikeng was suspended for 18 months while Gamede was expelled without being afforded procedural fairness or the right to be heard.

The complainants further allege that ANC membership systems were manipulated to remove or exclude individuals perceived to oppose the current regional leadership.

“We submit that the manipulation of membership systems for factional advantage constitutes organisational fraud,” the memorandum states.

Another major point of contention raised in the document concerns alleged attempts to remove Sipho Radebe as executive mayor of Emfuleni.

The complainants allege that the move aimed to facilitate the installation of regional treasurer Hassan Mako ahead of future electoral processes.

The memorandum further alleges that political influence was exercised within municipal supply chain and procurement systems to disadvantage wards represented by councillors perceived to oppose the regional secretary.

Selective service delivery sabotage

According to the complainants, this allegedly resulted in selective service delivery sabotage and politically motivated withholding of municipal interventions.

The group also raises governance concerns relating to a grant exceeding R45-million earmarked for licensing department upgrades within the Sedibeng district municipality.

“There are serious concerns that procurement processes connected to this grant are being manipulated for predetermined service providers allegedly aligned to factional interests,” the memorandum states.

The complainants further claim that leaders who raised concerns regarding governance compliance and financial accountability were subsequently targeted and removed.

Additional allegations relate to property transactions and land allocation issues in the Lesedi local municipality, where the complainants allege no meaningful organisational action was taken because of political alignments within the region.

As part of their demands, the complainants have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign a Special Investigating Unit proclamation authorising a probe into corruption and maladministration within Emfuleni municipality.

Complainants want Sedibeng REC dissolved

They have also demanded the immediate dissolution of the current Sedibeng REC and all committees overseeing local government election processes in the region.

Other demands are an independent membership verification process, a review of disciplinary outcomes for affected councillors, and the release of integrity commission findings about Mkhwane.

The memorandum concludes with a warning that the ANC in the region risks being captured by “factions, patronage networks, or individuals who seek to capture it for personal political and economic interests”.

This story is developing. Once we receive Mkhwane’s comments as both municipal official and regional secretary, we will add them to the story.

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