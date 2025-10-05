ANC Free State bigwig writes off luxury SUV as it rolls off the road

Free State ANC provincial secre­tary Polediso “Dihelele” Motsoeneng escaped death by the skin of his teeth after crashing his R3.2-million Range Rover SUV on Monday night.

The crash occurred on the N5 freeway, 3km from Senekal, after he had left his hometown of Bethlehem for his political base in Bloemfontein.

Sunday World understands that Motsoeneng, who is the engine of the ANC administration in the province, was alone in his multi-million-rand, top-of-the-range vehicle when it rolled several times on the N5 freeway and landed in a maize field at a nearby farm. The saloon is a write off.

In a stroke of luck, paramedics travelling along the same road spotted the ANC boss’s vehicle and stopped to help. The Free State is notorious for its bad roads, which are riddled with potholes.

ANC insiders told Sunday World that Motsoeneng sustained injuries to his head and body during the crash that nearly claimed his life and also pointed out that this highlights the dangers posed by these roads daily.

“This accident proved that this is the same situation faced by people in the Free State, dicing with death daily due to bad roads. Hopefully, now, the ANC government will realise that this is a grave concern and prioritise road maintenance. This should be a warning for the Free State government to take the lives of its people and visitors seriously,” said

an insider.

Another mole alleged that Motsoeneng further refused to be taken to the nearby Itemoheng provincial hospital in Senekal, preferring the Mediclinic Hoogland, which is located more than 70 kilometres away from the accident scene.

“He is very lucky that he survived that accident, and he must thank God and his ancestors for coming out of that car alive. He could have died, as the vehicle is a complete write-off.

“He didn’t want to be taken to Itemoheng hospital, but he demanded to be transported to the private healthcare facility in Bethlehem. Why would he refuse to be taken to the public hospital, while the same ANC leaders claim that our public healthcare facilities are the best? ANC people are embarrassing us because they think they are more important,” said an ANC insider.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but the road is riddled with potholes.

ANC provincial spokesperson Thabo Meeko confirmed the accident.

“The ANC in the Free State confirms that provincial secretary, Cde Polediso Motsoeneng, was involved in a motor accident yesterday (Monday) on the N5. Cde Motsoeneng was stabilised at the scene by a Qwaqwa government ambulance that was en route from Bloemfontein and transported to Mediclinic Bethlehem. He sustained moderate injuries and is undergoing further medical assessment.”

The Free State is notorious for fatal crashes. The late Free State MEC of education, Tate Makgoe, and his protector died on the N1 freeway in Winburg en route to Bloemfontein when their vehicle was involved in a horrific accident on March 5, 2023.