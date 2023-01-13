ANC fulfils promise, drops axe on Mangaung mayor

The ANC in the Free State has begun its work to clean-up the ailing Mangaung metropolitan municipality.

The party announced on Friday that it has recalled Mxolisi Siyonzana, the mayor of the municipality. This after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula promised last week that the ruling party would clean-up the area.

In 2022, the cabinet placed Mangaung under national administration because of its financial and governance challenges.

“Who is the mayor here? Kulelwe nje [people are sleeping on the job]. Why do we still have a mayor in Mangaung who doesn’t even know what he is doing?” said Mbalula at the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture in Mangaung last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the residents of Mangaung that the national intervention in the governance of the provincial capital is directed towards relieving the dire financial position of the municipality and addressing issues affecting communities.

He gave the residents the assurance at a Presidential Imbizo at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein where the president and several members of the national executive and provincial leadership interacted with more than 2 000 citizens.

Following failure by the Free State provincial executive to implement a financial recovery plan in the metro, the municipality has now been placed under a national intervention.

The intervention is directed at helping the metro to improve its finances and to deliver on its mandate, and to return to sound governance and a better life for residents, the business community and other stakeholders.

