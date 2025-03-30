ANC group rejected Kubayi’s deployment to Limpopo

A lobby group in the ANC in Limpopo has pushed back against the nomination of justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to lead the party’s national executive committee (NEC) deployees to the province, citing, among others, her leadership ambitions in the ANC 2027 succession race.

Kubayi’s name has been punted behind the scenes for the next deputy president role, but the Limpopo lobby is pushing for ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa to take over the post.

Key figures in the group told Sunday World that having Kubayi in charge of the Limpopo ANC affairs would create a “conflict of interest” with their campaign for Ramokgopa, which could lead to instability in the province heading to the ANC’s national elective conference in two years’ time.

