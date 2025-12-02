ANC head office Luthuli House staff salaries not paid, again

Just days before the start of the all-important national general council (NGC), the mid-term policy review gathering, the ANC head office has once again failed to pay staff salaries for November.

The non-payment of salaries, confirmed by Luthuli House general manager Patrick Flusk, has raised questions about whether the former liberation movement has money to finance 1 600 delegates who will attend the NGC starting next Monday.

This is the fourth time this year that the ANC has failed to meet its payroll obligations to its employees at the Johannesburg’s Pixley Seme Street-based head office.

Livid staff members told Sunday World that they would likely boycott the NGC should their salaries not be paid by this coming weekend.

Letter assuring staff and debtors

This is despite a letter by Flusk seeking to assure employees and debtors that the salary payment would come, without putting a date.

Debit orders of ANC workers in Luthuli House have already bounced, some with the potential of penalties when the money eventually reflects in their bank accounts.

“This serves to inform you that there is a delay in the payment of ANC staff salaries for the month of November 2025, which impacts the ability of our staff to meet their financial obligation to you,” wrote Flusk in the standard letter dated November 29 to all staff members.

“The resultant default has not been in any way the fault of our employee. We guarantee that the employee will receive their salary and will be able to settle the obligation to you.”

As of December 2, our insiders said their bank accounts were still as dry as a Luthuli House boardroom air-conditioned at 16 degrees Celsius.

G20 golf day money

Workers were furious when Sunday World spoke to them by the end of business on Tuesday.

“I wonder how they are going to fund the NGC. Furthermore, the question is what happened to the G20 golf day money? Something does not add up.

“I wonder if we will show up for the NGC on Monday if we are not paid,” said a fuming senior staff member who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Another employee, at exactly 16.10pm on Tuesday, said: “There is still nothing [in my bank account]; they have not paid us. Our situation is untenable.”

ANC finance boss Dr Gwen Ramokgopa’s aide, Tshwane Malope, promised to respond to the Sunday World enquiry but had not done so by the time of publication.

His response will be added to the story if and when it reaches our news desk.

