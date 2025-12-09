ANC heavyweights upbeat that NGC will deliver party renewal

As the ANC National General Council (NGC) continues at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, party heavyweight and NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane said that the gathering was crucial for the party’s renewal.

Mokonyane said this when she was speaking to Sunday World at the conference venue, emphasising the gathering’s importance for the party.

Her comment comes as the party’s electoral results had plunged to 40.18% during national and provincial elections last year in May.

The party that had previously enjoyed a majority electoral support.

Alliance partners rallying behind party

As per Mokonyane’s point, she said that ANC members are delighted to have also been supported by the alliance partners, which included Cosatu and the SACP.

“We are excited that we are supported by our political alliance and they are all here. We have received a good political report, and we are now going to receive the organisational report. It is all system go. A good programme of action for the remainder of the term in the office and for renewing the ANC for our victory,” said Mokonyane.

SACP’s member and the MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development in North West, Madoda Sambatha also spoke from the sidelines and told Sunday World that the NGC should be used as a platform for renewal and also to connect with the people.

“The renewal of the ANC would not be full until the renewal of the alliance. If we don’t deal with factions within the ANC, we will still have problems when it comes to taking the party forward.

“Cadres of the renewal are minimal, including those who are there speaking from underground due fear of being attacked by factions. The NGC should be clear on the matter of renewal. People of South Africa need a renewed ANC that will also renew delivery,” said Sambatha.

Party needs to be caring

Delivering the political report of the party on Monday, the ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula said for the organisation to be successful in transforming South Africa, it should become a renewed, responsive, modernised, well-governed, well resourced, caring and effective formation.

“”For us to remain an effective and trusted agent of change, we have to renew and rebuild ourselves. Inherent in this is the acknowledgement that the ANC can become a better version of itself,” said Mbalula.

