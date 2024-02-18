ANC in eye of storm over step-aside rule as Gumede returns to action

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s return to the ANC while still facing corruption charges has caused division in the limping governing party ahead of its make-or-break 2024 general election.

Luthuli House’s U-turn in Gumede’s case raised eyebrows in Limpopo, with members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) describing her mysterious exemption from the controversial step-aside rule as a sign of double standards.

Sunday World learned that at the next Limpopo ANC PEC meeting, scheduled for mid-March, the camp of provincial heavyweight Danny Msiza, will launch a fresh bid to reverse the decision to force him to step aside from party duties pending the conclusion of his VBS Mutual Bank-related fraud charges.

