ANC leader lashes AbaThembu king for using profanity against Cyril Ramaphosa

Andile Mini, the ANC regional secretary in the Chris Hani district municipality in the Eastern Cape, has condemned King Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu kingdom for his behaviour and vulgar language at an EFF rally in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

In an open letter, Mini expressed shock and dismay at the king’s expletives targeting President Cyril Ramaphosa, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, calling them unwelcome, inhumane, and a stark reminder of the erosion of decorum.

Mini questioned the king’s conduct after he shouted “voetsek” at the mentioned leaders, leading the crowd to say it after him.

“What kind of value system are you trying to instill in the nation using such graphic, explicit content? What will be left of the integrity of the kingdom of AbaThembu?

“What will your children say and learn when watching such filthy, indecent material? Your words can have detrimental and adverse effects on their upbringing,” he wrote.

While acknowledging the king’s right to criticise leaders, Mini condemned his unbecoming content as unacceptable for a traditional leader.

“The AbaThembu kingship should be a beacon of hope,” he wrote, urging Dalindyebo to promote unity and wisdom.

King asked to promote culture of respect

Mini warned that continued divisive rhetoric could see the king treated as a politician.

“We may be forced to treat you as a politician whose views will be deeply tested in public, rather than respecting you as a king.”

Quoting Desmond Tutu, Mini wrote: “Dignity is not defined by our differences but by our shared humanity.

“As a king, you have a responsibility to uphold these values and promote a culture of respect, gravitas, and dignity.

“We urge you to reflect on your actions and ensure that your behaviour is worthy of the honour and respect that comes with being a king.

“Without overemphasis on your facade of grandeur, I just hope that you will take my concerns seriously and take the necessary steps to restore the dignity and respect of the AbaThembu kingdom.

“I believe that you have the capacity to lead with wisdom and integrity, and we look forward to seeing a change in your behaviour.”

He called for the king to restore the kingdom’s dignity and promote Ubuntu, concluding with Chinua Achebe’s words: “Criticism can be unpleasant, but it is healthy; it makes the institutions stronger.”

