ANC leader slaughters goats, sheep to appease his ancestors after near-death crash

Free State ANC provincial secretary Polediso “Dihelele” Motsoeneng slaughtered goats and sheep over the weekend to thank his ancestors for saving him from the freak accident that wrote off his R3.2-million Range Rover.

The ceremony is known as Mpha-Badimo in Sesotho. This is where goats and sheep get slaughtered and traditional beer (umqomothi) is brewed to appease ancestors.

Motsoeneng survived death with the skin of his teeth early last month when his expensive SUV got involved in the lone accident. The car rolled several times and landed in the maize field in the nearby farm on N5 freeway. He was on his way to his political base in Bloemfontein.

Grateful to live another day

The accident happened in the pothole-riddled freeway near Senekal, after he had left his hometown of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, Motsoeneng invited his comrades including the ANC Free State chairperson, Mxolisi Dukwana, Mangaung Metro Municipality mayor, Gregory Nthatisi, MEC of social development and ANC provincial treasurer Mathabo Leeto, PEC member, advocate Makhosini Msibi and CEO of Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein, Dr. Balekile Mzangwa, among others.

ANC insiders and Free State government circles told Sunday World that Motsoeneng was on cloud nine. He was dancing while drinking traditional beer (umqombothi) from the calabash. And he told everyone who cared to listen that he was grateful to have survived the accident.

“Dihelele was in the jovial mood as he was telling his comrades that he was happy to live another day. He told us that he believed that his ancestors and God had given him another reason to live his life fully. It was so awesome to see him so happy,” said a source who was at the ceremony.

Detractors wished him bad

Another mole said when Motsoeneng got involved in an accident, some of his detractors were celebrating. They wished him bad luck.

“Some of his enemies thought he was going to die after he had spent time in hospital recovering from his injuries.”

Welcomed back from sick leave

On Tuesday, the ANC in the Free State welcomed Motsoeneng back in the party after medical leave.

In the media statement the party said: “The ANC Free State welcomes back our provincial secretary, Cde Polediso Motsoeneng, to the office after a period of medical leave. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the deputy provincial secretary, Cde Dibolelo Mance. We thank Mance for holding the fort and ensuring continuity of the work of the organisation during this time.”

Motsoeneng did not respond to our questions when we asked him to comment.

