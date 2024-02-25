Politics

ANC-led Sekhukhune under fire for renting BMW SUVs for R320K monthly

By Sunday World
ANC-led Sekhukhune under fire for renting BMW SUVs for R320K monthly
The municipality has recently been in the spotlight for appointing Hendrick Nkadimeng as CFO without following the correct procedures

The troubled Sekhukhune district municipality, which was exposed for buying 24 laptops for a whopping R1-million last year, is in the mud again, this time for hiring two German machines for R140 000 each monthly.

The municipality is paying R320 000 inclusive of value added tax on the two BMW X5 SUVs, despite the ANC government’s stated intentions to cut down on expenditure and put restrictions on vehicles that politicians are eligible to use.

The ministerial handbook, which is silent on the amount that politicians can use to hire vehicles, is, however, clear: a purchased vehicle for official use may not exceed an amount of R700 000 for ministers, MECs and mayors.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.