ANC-led Sekhukhune under fire for renting BMW SUVs for R320K monthly

The troubled Sekhukhune district municipality, which was exposed for buying 24 laptops for a whopping R1-million last year, is in the mud again, this time for hiring two German machines for R140 000 each monthly.

The municipality is paying R320 000 inclusive of value added tax on the two BMW X5 SUVs, despite the ANC government’s stated intentions to cut down on expenditure and put restrictions on vehicles that politicians are eligible to use.

The ministerial handbook, which is silent on the amount that politicians can use to hire vehicles, is, however, clear: a purchased vehicle for official use may not exceed an amount of R700 000 for ministers, MECs and mayors.

