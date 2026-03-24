ANC branch goes to court to halt Limpopo conference

One brave ANC member in northern Limpopo has gone to court to block the provincial conference scheduled for this weekend.

ANC Branch Secretary, Nhlanhla Mabasa, wants the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane to interdict the gathering, alleging irregularities.

He argues that a delegation from his branch should be denied access to the provincial conference, saying it is a parallel structure.

Branch unanimously resolved to approach court

Mabasa claims he has failed to resolve the matter through ANC internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

As a result, his branch unanimously resolved to approach the court for urgent intervention.

‘Shenanigans started in November’

He says the interdict application passes the urgency test because the disputed matters directly affect the validity of delegate mandates for the provincial conference.

Mabasa says the shenanigans started on 20 November last year, when his branch convened to elect a new executive committee.

Mabasa claimed that the verification scan was removed from the gathering before all members present had been verified.

‘A group declared a parallel structure’

“This interrupted and rendered incomplete the authorised verification process. The meeting nevertheless continued. Members were verified manually using identity documents against the membership list,” writes Mabasa.

“A group relied on partial verification data and declared a parallel structure. This created competing claims to branch leadership. I dispute the procedural validity of that declaration.”

‘Unlawfully elected another leadership’

Mabasa says the parallel meeting that elected another leadership was unlawful, and therefore those delegates should not be allowed to attend the provincial conference.

“The Limpopo Provincial Conference is scheduled for 27-29 March 2026. Delegates derive authority from branch processes. Where branch processes are disputed, delegate mandates are equally disputed. The conference risks being conducted on the basis of unlawful mandates,” Mabasa argues.

“Despite ANC constitutional provisions that these matters should be resolved prior to the conference, and that no communication has been forthcoming from the structures.

‘No response from ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula’

“Furthermore, I addressed correspondence to the ANC Secretary General, Mr Fikile Mbalula, but that letter has never been entertained to date. The failure of the SG to intervene nationally adds materially to the urgency, as the applicant has exhausted all internal remedies without any response,” he continues.

“If the conference proceeds without resolution, delegates whose authority is disputed will participate in the election of provincial leadership. This will directly and materially affect the outcome of the conference. Once the conference has taken place, the resulting prejudice cannot be undone.”

‘Ensure a lawful and procedurally sound conference’

Mabasa wants the court to intervene to vindicate his rights as an ANC member in good standing by ensuring that the provincial conference is convened on a lawful and procedurally sound basis.

“In the absence of judicial intervention, the Provincial Conference will proceed on the basis of disputed and potentially unlawful delegate mandates, thereby undermining the legitimacy of its outcomes.

“It is therefore in the interests of justice that this Honourable Court grants the relief sought in the Notice of Motion, including interim protection pending the determination of the review. The Applicant seeks the relief set out in the Notice of Motion.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content