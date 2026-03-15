ANC Limpopo factions seal unity deal ahead of showdown

Two dominant factions within the ANC in Limpopo have reached a political compromise that is expected to result in a unity leadership slate being presented at the party’s provincial conference scheduled for the end of the month.

The agreement follows weeks of negotiations between supporters of Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and a grouping aligned to John Mpe, the executive mayor of Polokwane. The deal is widely seen as an effort to avoid a bruising leadership battle that many party insiders feared could deepen factional divisions in the province.

According to party insiders familiar with the discussions, the proposed arrangement will see Ramathuba elected as provincial chairperson, while Mpe will take the position of deputy provincial chairperson. The rest of the slate is expected to include Reuben Madadzhe returning as provincial secretary, with Pule Shayi as deputy provincial secretary and Eddie Maila as provincial treasurer.

The compromise follows months of political manoeuvring within the ANC in Limpopo. Ramathuba and Mpe had been widely viewed as the main contenders to succeed former provincial chairperson Stanley Mathabatha, raising the prospect of a closely contested conference.

Regional leaders involved in the talks say the unity slate emerged after extensive consultations among party structures aimed at protecting organisational stability and preventing the kind of factional confrontations that have historically marked ANC provincial conferences.

The agreement is also seen as part of broader efforts to stabilise the party in the province ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

A lobbyist supporting Mpe said the arrangement had already been accepted by key stakeholders and was unlikely to face resistance when the conference convenes.

“John feels comfortable with the arrangement, and we do not expect anyone to challenge the slate. In fact, the conference might end up being quite uneventful,” the lobbyist said.

Supporters of Ramathuba have also welcomed the development, saying the unity slate should represent a genuine attempt to move beyond factional battles.

A member of the ANC from the Vhembe District Municipality said the agreement should not simply be symbolic but must reflect a real commitment to cooperation within the party.

“We are not just calling it a unity slate because people from different factions are working together. The intention is to ensure that the province moves forward without internal divisions,” the member said.

Ramathuba’s candidacy has reportedly received backing from several ANC structures, including the ANC Women’s League.

Meanwhile, Mpe recently consolidated his influence after being re-elected unopposed for a third term as chairperson of the ANC’s powerful Peter Mokaba Region.

However, that regional conference in May 2025 was not without controversy.

The gathering reportedly descended into chaos when delegates aligned to an anti-Mpe grouping called for the conference to be rerun. Security personnel were eventually forced to remove several disruptive delegates from the venue.

Despite the tensions, the ANC’s provincial leadership maintained that the outcomes of the conference were legitimate.

In the run-up to the provincial gathering, ANC regions across Limpopo, including Mopani, Capricorn, Vhembe, Waterberg and Sekhukhune, are expected to hold general council meetings this weekend.

These meetings will focus on two key tasks: formally endorsing the unity agreement between the Ramathuba and Mpe camps, and mandating delegates on candidates for the provincial executive committee that will be elected during the conference.