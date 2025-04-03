ANC loses ward to MKP in KwaDukuza, beats IFP in Pongola

The MK Party has snatched another ward from the ANC, and that comes after two other winning streaks in Saldanha in the Western Cape and Richmond in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Yesterday’s victory for the Jacob Zuma-led party came when it snatched ward 28 in Shakaskraal under the KwaDukuza local municipality near Durban.

The by-election was triggered three months ago when Dolshie Govender, a long-time former ANC councillor, defected to the MK Party. He then stood as a candidate for the latter, and convincingly won the ward using his charm as a “servant of the people”.

EFF biggest loser

The MK Party defeated the ANC in the ward with 1, 623 votes against 996 votes. The lowest performers were the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party), which got a lousy 48 votes. And the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) only got 23 votes.

The ANC’s consolation came in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where it won ward 12 from the IFP. Its victory in Pongola means that the IFP no longer has the majority. The IFP now relies on a seat of the DA to keep the mayoral chain and the municipality.

In the same Pongola by-elections, the MK Party made a good showing when it came second. This while the former incumbents of the ward, the IFP, were pushed to the third position.

After the Pongola victory, the ANC said this marks a political milestone. It also serves as a powerful statement from a community that has chosen to reclaim its future by placing trust in the ANC.

“This unequivocal statement by the residents of Ward 12 is a bold declaration of hope. A call for action, and a commitment to leadership that prioritises service delivery and community upliftment.

ANC lauded the people’s trust, support

“The triumph belongs to the people, to the dedicated ANC volunteers. Also to all who worked tirelessly to ensure that every voter understood the ANC’s unwavering dedication to their well-being,” the party said in a statement.

The other political parties had not yet commented about the victories and defeats at the time this report was compiled.

