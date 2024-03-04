ANC mayor assaults his bodyguards after heated meeting in Free State

The controversial Matjhabeng local municipality mayor, Thanduxolo Khalipha, is in hot water after he allegedly assaulted and insulted his bodyguards on Wednesday.

Khalipha’s two bodyguards, Sphamandla Msomi and Frank Moreroa, have opened a case of assault against Khalipha at the Welkom police station after the ANC politician unleashed a barrage of slaps at one of them at Kutlwanong High School on Wednesday.

According to the VIP bodyguards’ affidavits, which we have seen, Khalipha allegedly slapped Moreroa, who was driving, hitting him hard on the face and neck.

Moreroa stated in his affidavit that after Khalipha had attended a community meeting, things turned nasty as the residents became chaotic, and he was taken to the car by his bodyguard.

“When the mayor was addressing the community, it got a little out of hand because the community was getting rowdy. We proceeded to take the mayor back to the car for his safety and ours. As we got into the car, one of the community members hit the back windscreen with a stone,” said Moreroa.

He said the stone broke the window, after which Khalipha ordered him to stop the vehicle and slapped him three to four times on his face and neck.

Msomi also stated in his affidavit that Khalipha “proceeded to tell us to ‘f*** off’ if we didn’t want to work with him”.

“The mayor said that we were useless, and then Moreroa was instructed to take the damaged car to the office while we got into another car,” said Msomi in his affidavit.

Sunday World understands that the mayor blamed his bodyguards for failing to stand up for him when the community wanted to attack him, to the point where he had managed to flee to the car when the situation got out of control.

“Khalipha is the problem in Matjhabeng, and he thinks he is untouchable. He is pompous, and he forgets that he is the servant of the people. He came here to push his own agenda with the aim of campaigning for the ANC, but he forgot that the community does not forget about how he neglected them when it comes to service delivery,” said a community member who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another resident said that Khalipha needed to thank the same bodyguards he had assaulted and insulted for his life, as the community was ready to teach him a lesson.

“That guy should thank those boys who drive him around. He was going to see flames as he came here to lie to us.

In November last year, Sunday World reported that Khalipha was accused of using municipal services for his personal benefit.

It was alleged that the mayor used the services of a municipal service provider for the construction of his magnificent R3.4-million mansion.

It was also alleged that the daughter of the service provider was employed in Khalipha’s office.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng confirmed that a case of assault has been opened against Khalipha.

