ANC mayoral race takes shape behind closed doors

The ANC’s nationwide mayoral candidate interviews moved to Polokwane and Mbombela last Thursday, where eight aspirants were questioned as the party narrowed the field for two important provincial capitals.

Sources at Luthuli House said five candidates were interviewed for Polokwane: mayor John Mpe, ANC national executive committee member Soviet Lekganyane, former parliamentarian Shahidabibi “Shaida” Shaikh, council speaker Kobela Welhemina Modiba and a fifth candidate whose identity could not be established.

Three candidates were interviewed for Mbombela. Sources identified Mpumalanga legislature member Desmond Moela and former deputy international relations minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini but could not confirm the third person.

The interviews are part of a process already underway across the country as the ANC selects the people who will lead its municipal election campaigns.

Centralised process

The process is centralised. This means nominations may come from party structures, the public or the candidates themselves, but the ANC’s national officials have the authority to appoint mayoral candidates in metropolitan and other strategic municipalities.

Incumbent mayors are included among those considered. Mpe therefore formed part of the Polokwane pool, while Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makushe-Mazibuko would also have been considered. Sources could not confirm whether she was the third person interviewed on Thursday.

The Polokwane shortlist brings together candidates with distinct political bases.

Mpe has led Polokwane since 2021 and was elected ANC Limpopo deputy chairperson in March. He therefore enters the interview process with control of the municipality and a position in the party’s top provincial leadership.

Lekganyane is a serving MP and ANC NEC member. He previously served as the ANC’s Limpopo provincial secretary and as MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, the provincial department responsible for municipalities.

Shaikh represented Limpopo in the National Council of Provinces and chaired Parliament’s select committee on security and justice. She brings national legislative and oversight experience into a contest otherwise rooted strongly in provincial and council politics.

Modiba has served as Polokwane council speaker since 2021. She was previously a proportional-representation councillor and briefly served on the mayoral committee responsible for roads, stormwater and transport. She also serves in the ANC’s Peter Mokaba regional executive committee.

Robust contest in Mpumalanga

In Mbombela, Moela is a member of the provincial legislature and chairs its public accounts committee, which scrutinises government spending. He is also a former MP and former ANC Youth League deputy president.

Mashego-Dlamini is one of Mpumalanga’s most experienced ANC politicians. She has served in several provincial executive portfolios and was deputy minister of rural development and land reform before becoming deputy minister of international relations and cooperation.

The interviews suggest that the ANC is comparing political experience, local support and governing records before deciding whose name will be attached to its campaign in each municipality.

The final selections will determine who stands at the front of the ANC’s attempt to retain Polokwane and Mbombela – and who could eventually control their budgets, administrations and service-delivery programmes.

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