ANC moves to tighten fundraising controls amid ongoing financial strain

Amid ongoing financial woes, the ANC says it has put measures in place to ensure good governance and accountability in the handling of funds donated to the party.

Gwen Ramokgopa, the treasurer-general of the ANC, expressed gratitude to supporters for their financial contributions and affirmed the party’s commitment to using donations responsibly.

Ramokgopa was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s golf day prize-giving event on Wednesday evening.

“We want to assure our supporters that every cent they give, from the goodness of their hearts and through their hard labour, is used responsibly. We have put measures in place to ensure good governance and accountability,” Ramokgopa said.

She added that the party appreciated the strong support shown at the event. “We really want to thank them. This golf day was sold out and oversubscribed.”

According to Ramokgopa, the ANC’s leadership structures, including the national executive committee (NEC), are actively involved in raising funds.

“We are all engaged, including the NEC, in looking at fundraising,” she said.

Sunday World understands that fundraising campaigns took centre stage at the ANC’s national general council (NGC) in December.

Tightening the screws

Sources within the party said the finance commission, led by Obed Bapela, was alerted to concerns about some ANC members allegedly fundraising in the name of the party but failing to submit the money to the appropriate structures.

“They go out and say it’s for the ANC, and then they keep quiet. When we approach the same donors, they are surprised because they believe they have already given money to the ANC,” said a source.

As a result, the party is considering stricter controls. “We want to ensure that only authorised members are allowed to conduct fundraising on behalf of the ANC,” the source added.

The ANC has repeatedly failed to meet its payroll obligations with its Luthuli House staff.

While Ramokgopa stressed that all staff were paid in December, in November salaries were paid late, despite the party planning to hold its crucial NGC the following month.

Despite this, Ramokgopa seems optimistic about the financial future of the party.

“Our performance in 2024 reduced our income levels, but the support we have, like at today’s event, shows that we will bounce back,” she said.

