ANC Mpumalanga provincial conference gets underway peacefully

The 14th ANC Mpumalanga Provincial Conference has begun peacefully under a single, symbolic refrain, “Mandla”, a chant that echoes both unity and quiet contestation.

There are two central figures in the province’s leadership: Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu and Treasurer Mandla Msibi. While divisions have simmered in recent years, the opening of the gathering painted a picture of cohesion, at least on the surface.

Senior ANC figures in attendance

More than 700 delegates rose in unison, singing “Amandla asemasebeni”, a reminder that power rests with branches on the ground, not just those at the top. It was a subtle but firm message to leaders gathered in the hall.

The conference opened with visible political weight, attracting such as First Deputy Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, and MP David Mahlobo.

‘There’s a lot of peace here’

On the sidelines, ANC Provincial Spokesperson Sasekani Manzini struck a calm note, highlighting the absence of legal disruptions that have plagued other provinces.

“There’s a lot of peace here. We did have 10 disputes, but they were resolved ahead of the conference. That’s why there is no one who took us to court. This demonstrates the unity of the collective that is here,” she said.

Beneath the unity, tensions remain

Yet beneath the voices of unity, tensions remain. Delegates appear largely aligned behind Ndlovu’s leadership, with expectations that the current top five officials will remain intact, except for the treasurer position.

Msibi, once a powerful figure in the provincial executive, returns from a 12-month suspension with an uncertain political footing in the provincial executive committee.

He is widely regarded as a grassroots operator with a rare ability to mobilise voters, a political gift few within the ANC would dispute.

Shaping Mpumalanga’s political future

Mbombela Mayor Sibongile Makhushe-Mazibuko is understood to be eyeing the treasurer role, reportedly with backing from structures in Ehlanzeni.

Msibi, however, retains support from Nkangala and parts of Ehlanzeni, particularly the Pienaar bloc.

For now, the chant of “Amandla” lingers, a slogan, a symbol, and perhaps a sign of the delicate balance between unity and rivalry shaping Mpumalanga’s political future.

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