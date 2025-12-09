‘ANC not corrupt, just broke,’ says spin doctor Mahlengi Bhengu

The ANC as an organisation would not be broke if it were a corrupt party, according to party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu, suggesting that some individuals associated with the party were corrupt.

Bhengu said those words while addressing financial matters at a media briefing during the ANC’s national general council on Tuesday, where the party attempted to explain why it was struggling to meet the basic salary obligations of its staff.

Bhengu said unlike some organisations that tap into state resources once in government, the ANC cannot access resources of the state because it would be considered fraud and illegal, adding that the party is trying to work with what it has.

“Our staff are our biggest treasure; without them the leadership can do nothing. So, it’s important that we do attend to the benefits and remuneration environments of our staff members,” said Bhengu.

She explained that when the ANC was a liberation movement, it was financially surviving on donor funds flowing from allies across the world, including many parts of Europe.

Revenue-generating strategies

“Today, the ANC has transitioned into a government, which has resulted in a reduced donor environment.

The ANC isn’t the only party affected by this reduction in the donor environment; other parties in government that are still pursuing the liberation project are also affected.

“Even when we were in exile and fighting apartheid, we had no money, but we did the work. Even in these new conditions, the resilience of the ANC is still there, and it continues to do work.”

The ANC’s financial struggles have dragged on for years, with repeated public complaints from workers who say they have gone months without pay and unions accusing the party of ignoring contractual obligations.

The current crisis has also raised uncomfortable questions about how the governing party funds itself, especially at a time when its membership support and traditional donors appear to be declining.

Bhengu expressed the ANC’s commitment to developing additional revenue-generating strategies to ensure the party’s sustainability.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content