ANC NWC clears disputed Limpopo regions of wrongdoing

The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) has moved to bring finality to internal disputes in Limpopo, ratifying all regional conferences in the province while referring a handful of contested branches from the Peter Mokaba Region to the National Dispute Resolution Committee of Appeal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Limpopo Provincial Executive Committee, led by Stan Mathabatha, welcomed the decision.

“The NWC decided to confirm all regional conferences and to refer five affected branches from the Peter Mokaba Region to the National Dispute Resolution Committee of Appeal.”

“The PEC has considered and fully endorses the NWC’s decision regarding the disputed regional conferences of the Peter Mokaba, Norman Mashabane, and Vhembe regions,” the statement continued.

Waterberg region lauded

The ANC Limpopo also congratulated the Waterberg region for successfully convening its congress. It described this as a sign of progress and renewed unity within the province.

In June, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula established a five-member team drawn from the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and led by former Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet. The team was mandated to investigate allegations around irregularities that ensued during the recent ANC regional elective conferences across Limpopo.

In a report-back meeting at Luthuli House, Mbalula reportedly informed them that the investigations had uncovered no wrongdoing in the Vhembe and Norman Mashabane regions. The findings appear to have cleared both regions of any irregularities, paving the way for the NWC’s decision to confirm all regional outcomes.

Support for Youth League conference

Meanwhile, the PEC has expressed its strong support for the ANC Youth League’s decision to host its 26th National Congress from December 14 to 17.

“The PEC extends its best wishes to the ANCYL as it embarks on its preparatory processes. The congress is not only a moment of renewal for the League but also a vital opportunity to reaffirm the role of youth in shaping the future of the ANC and the country. And the ANC Limpopo calls upon all its structures and deployees to provide the necessary support to the Youth League to ensure the success of the congress,” the statement concluded.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content