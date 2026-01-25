ANC official asked metro to pay party expenses, via personal account

A senior ANC official in the Free State directed a municipality to deposit public funds for a party event into her personal bank account, sparking outrage and a forceful rebuke from secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The request, contained in a letter dated November 26, was sent by Nwabisa Vaphi, office manager to ANC Mangaung regional secretary Sipho Mnembe, to the Mangaung Metro Municipality. Vaphi asked chief financial officer Zuziwe Thekisho, for R27 500 to cover accommodation and catering for officials attending a provincial general council (PGC) in Welkom.

The letter stated, “The office of the regional treasurer would like to submit a requisition for MMM (Mangaung Metro Municipality) to assist ANC officials with accommodation in Welkom for PGC logistics.”

It specified the funds were for “accommodation and catering for officials of the ANC Mangaung region” and that officials were to check in at the boutique Cherry Nest Guesthouse in Madeliefie, Welkom.

Critically, Vaphi provided her personal Capitec bank account details for the deposit. Sunday World verified the account number using a banking app,

confirming it was registered to Vaphi, not the ANC. All attempts to contact Vaphi for comment were unsuccessful.

Mbalula reacted with shock when presented with the details, labelling the act corrupt.

“Heeeh banna, this is corruption. Haiboo, there is no party that would allow such to happen. That’s being naughty for the party to write to the municipality asking for money,” said Mbalula.

When confronted, Mnembe distanced the regional structure from the letter, calling it wrong and a misunderstanding.

“That was wrong, as the ANC doesn’t ask for money from the municipality. If there is anything that has to do with funding, the ANC would always ask for funding from private companies,” said Mnembe.

He said Vaphi was removed from the office briefly and said what she did was a genuine mistake, which she apologised for.

Mnembe said Vaphi was a newcomer in the region and stated that no money was eventually paid to the party as per the request stated in the letter.

Thekisho said she suspected a scam. “I remember the letter, and I didn’t know the writer of the letter. I thought it was a scam, and I ignored it, and as such, I understand that the ANC dealt with the matter.

“It was actually a shock for me to receive that. No money was paid to the ANC from the municipality. Since you say that the person who sent the letter works in the ANC, I believe,” said Thekisho.

Thekisho then made a U-turn and said the letter did not come to her directly and that she only learnt about it on social media and then gave it attention.

“The letter didn’t come to me, as I only heard of it on social media. The only people I know in the ANC in the region are the chairperson of the party, who is also the speaker of Mangaung, and seven Troika members,” she said.

The incident has prompted official scrutiny.

Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Saki Mokoena, stated, “Based on the issues surrounding the questionable letter addressed to the municipality, I have decided to write to the mayor to get answers on the matter.”

Responding to Sunday World, ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko said: “The ANC fundraising is a task designated to a subcommittee and guided through a policy anchored on the ANC code of conduct.

“The letter you’re making reference to is said to be from the region of Mangaung. We are on record in condemning unethical means of soliciting financial support, corruption and looting from amongst our members and the broader society. ANC doesn’t and will never approve of anyone to use the ANC name to fundraise from government. Government resources are intended to develop the people.”