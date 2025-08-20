ANC report lays bare reasons party losing core supporters

The ANC is grappling with a growing crisis among its traditional motive forces — workers, rural masses, the middle strata, women, and youth. Once the backbone of the liberation movement, these groups are now fragmented, disillusioned, and increasingly disconnected from the party.

The working class, historically a key pillar of the ANC, is no longer the united force it once was. Over the past three decades, the labour movement has fragmented, weakening its collective power.

Party acknowledges decline

“The fragmentation into multiple federations and unaffiliated unions has weakened the collective power of labour vis-a-vis capital and sometimes vis-a-vis the state,” said the party.

The rise of informal work and outsourcing has further eroded the stability of the working class. Many jobs created in recent years are insecure, low-wage, and outside the reach of traditional unions.

“The rise of the informal sector and outsourcing has changed the nature of work,” the ANC notes. It pointed to the growing number of workers living precarious lives despite being employed.

Union density in the private sector has declined, and fewer young workers are unionised. This has left the working class less organised and less powerful than it was in the 1980s and 1990s.

The ANC admits: “This weakening of labour’s muscle has broad implications. It reduces a key pillar of support for the ANC-led project.”

Rural population

The rural population, particularly in former Bantustan areas, remains one of the most marginalised groups in South Africa. While decades of democracy have brought visible improvements — clinics, schools, roads, and social grants — progress has stalled in many areas.

“Many rural municipalities are fiscally distressed. They are unable to maintain services as the residents are too poor to pay. And administrative capacity is low.”

The land question remains a hot-button issue, with land reform and restitution moving at a snail’s pace.

“The land question remains a hot issue in rural South Africa,” the ANC admits. It highlights the frustration of rural communities who still lack secure land tenure or sufficient resources to make a living.

Black middle class

One of the most notable social changes since 1994 has been the expansion of the Black middle strata, often referred to as the middle class. While this growth was an intended outcome of economic transformation, the ANC admits that deteriorating economic conditions and the rising cost of living have negatively impacted this group.

“The deteriorating economic conditions and rising cost of living have impacted negatively on the Black middle strata,” the party states.

Disillusionment is rife among the middle class. This is driven by corruption, crime, and economic instability. Many have abandoned any affiliation with the ANC.

“Disillusionment due to corruption, crime, and economic instability has led many to abandon any flirtation with the ANC,” the party acknowledges.

The ANC is also losing ground among young professionals. This group often sees the party as outdated and disconnected from their realities.

Young professionals

“Many do not identify with the ‘Congress tradition’ or formal politics at all,” the ANC notes. It also highlights the growing disconnect between the party and the middle strata.

The ANC admits that patriarchy remains deeply entrenched in South African society. This is despite significant strides in gender equality.

“Patriarchy remains deeply entrenched in our society,” the party states. And itpoints to the disproportionate impact of poverty and unemployment on women, especially Black working-class women.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is another major issue. South Africa is experiencing extremely high rates of rape, intimate partner violence, and femicide. The ANC calls GBV a “serious counter-revolutionary threat”. It acknowledges that this undermines the party’s broader goals of social transformation.

Within the ANC itself, gender issues are often treated as secondary. And men in the movement have not always been active allies.

“Men in the movement have secondary roles. Changing gender power relations is sometimes treated as secondary,” the party admits. It calls for a shift in mindset to make gender equality integral to its agenda.

Disconnection from party

Young people, once the motor and moral conscience of the struggle, are increasingly disconnected from the ANC. Many do not identify with the party’s traditions or formal politics. They see the ANC as outdated and irrelevant.

“Many do not identify with the ‘Congress tradition’ or formal politics at all,” the party states.

The ANC acknowledges that youth activism has shifted to digital platforms and horizontal networks. This is making traditional party structures less appealing.

“A key feature of modern youth is their digital nativity,” the party notes. It emphasises the need to adapt its mobilisation strategies to engage young people.

For workers, the ANC calls for a renewed focus on workplace-based organising and efforts to rebuild unity within the labour movement.

“We need to rethink and reconfigure how we organise the working class,” the party states. It emphasises the importance of engaging young workers and those in informal or precarious jobs.

In rural areas, the ANC proposes expanding targeted programmes like the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme (CRDP) and working with entities like the Land Bank to support small farmers.

Professional network groups

The party also calls for strengthening its branches in rural areas to actively solve local problems.

“Organisationally, strengthen ANC branches in rural areas to not be machines but to actively solve local problems,” the party suggests.

To reconnect with the middle strata, the ANC proposes creating interest groups or professional networks affiliated with the party.

“Renewal must entail finding new ways of organising the middle strata,” the party states, emphasising the need to align this group with national goals.

On gender equality, the ANC calls for a more active role in tackling GBV and changing gender power relations within the movement.

“Like corruption, GBV must be declared the enemy of a serious revolution,” the party asserts. It’s calling for resources and energy to address the issue.

For youth, the ANC highlights the importance of digital platforms and innovative mobilisation strategies.

“Our youth mobilisation must marry online activism with on-the-ground work,” the party states. It emphasised the need to engage young people in ways that resonate with their realities.

