ANC says Thuthukile Zuma was charged for being AWOL during elections

The fallout between African National Congress (ANC) Joburg regional executive committee (REC) member, Thuthukile “Thuthu” Zuma and the regional leadership has taken a new twist.

After Zuma resigned from the REC on Tuesday, the committee reacted by saying she was running away from facing charges of being AWOL during elections, and attacking ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on social media.

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Zuma’s resignation stated that she felt abused in the ANC as though her Zuma DNA were a sin. She is the daughter of ANC stalwarts Jacob Zuma, who is now the president of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, and ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

READ MORE: Zuma’s daughter quits ANC Joburg REC, after being ‘abused over my DNA’.

However the REC, through its regional secretary Sasabona Manganye hit back. Manganye argued that the committee had actually shown grace and mercy to Zuma who had breached ANC social media policy by insulting Mbalula on X, and had been absent during the election campaign.

Manganye added that the ANC in Joburg had in fact postponed Zuma’s disciplinary hearing to November 20, allowing her to answer to the charges of being AWOL and being trigger-happy on social media.

Claims Zuma was ill-disciplined

“The region wishes to clarify that, prior to receiving the resignation letter, it had initiated an organisational process by writing to Cde Thuthukile Zuma on 15 October 2026, requesting her to make representations on why she should not face disciplinary action in relation to alleged failure to discharge her responsibilities as an elected member of the REC and alleged violation of the ANC Social Media Protocols utilising her X account to attack ANC Secretary General,” Manganye said.

READ: Thuthu Zuma takes aim at ANC ‘boss’ Mbalula after Electoral Court defeat

“In relation to the first allegation, the region’s records reflect that Cde Thuthu has been absent in most of the Regional meetings since her election. Concerns were also raised regarding her attendance at Regional Elections Meetings, participation in assigned subcommittee responsibilities, fulfilment of her Zone 3 deployment and involvement in election campaign activities.

Manganye said Zuma was initially afforded seven days to respond to the letter.

“Following requests for additional time, the region granted extensions, ultimately allowing her until 20 November 2026 to submit her representations,” he added.

Manganye did not clarify what would now happen to Zuma, who, despite her resignation in the REC, remains an ordinary member of the former liberation movement.

According to Manganye, the ANC in the region will “consider contents [of Zuma’s resignation letter] alongside the matters previously communicated to her, in accordance with the ANC constitution and applicable organisational procedures”.

Manganye maintained that Zuma had failed to carry out her organisational responsibilities and obligations as an elected leader, was unaccountable and not committed to the collective work of the party.

Zuma says ANC has lost its way

Zuma provided a starkly different version of events in her resignation letter, claiming that the REC and the ANC, broadly under its current leadership, operate in a manner that is inconsistent with the values, established practices and traditions of the organisation.

“I cannot escape the conclusion that the present disciplinary proceedings constitute an attempt to purge me from the structure on account of my unwillingness to remain silent in the face of what I believe to be organisational wrongdoing and dysfunctionality both at a regional and national level,” her resignation letter reads.

“It is particularly regrettable that, rather than creating an environment for constructive political engagement, the structure has reached a point where principled disagreement is treated as misconduct.

“I must also express a deeply personal concern. Given the manner in which the ANC has treated former President Jacob Zuma and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, I cannot help but question whether the treatment I now endure is, in part, a consequence of my DNA,” she wrote.

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