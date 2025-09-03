ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula meets Stan Mathabatha over step-aside letter

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was scheduled to meet with ANC Limpopo provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha on Wednesday.

Mathabatha has since stepped aside from his position.

Mathabatha has been summoned to Luthuli House following his step-aside letter dated September 1, in which he cited irregularities and election rigging in Vhembe and Waterberg regional conferences.

In his protest letter, the frustrated Mathabatha expressed his inability to remain silent as the degeneration continued unchecked.

Consequently, he has been called to meet with Mbalula, the ultimate principal in charge of running ANC conferences at all levels.

Mbalula is also scheduled to meet with the Limpopo provincial top five on Thursday to discuss the matter and find a way forward.

The meeting between Mbalula and Mathabatha happens despite the latter having asked for an audience with the party’s top seven, who only meet on Monday and on occasions of an emergency.

It is unclear if and when Mathabatha will be granted his wish to meet the ANC top seven, which he said was the prerequisite for him to consider going back to his post as provincial chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo.

Concerns about misconduct

The ANC confirmed the meeting and receipt of Mathabatha’s letter.

“The ANC confirms receipt of a letter dated September 1, 2025, from comrade Chupu Stan Mathabatha, in which he communicated his decision to step aside from his responsibilities as provincial chairperson in Limpopo province,” said ANC national spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu-Motsiri.

“In his correspondence, comrade Mathabatha raised concerns about misconduct, the erosion of ANC values, and processes relating to conferences in the Vhembe and Waterberg regions.

“Following receipt of the letter, the secretary-general of the ANC, comrade Fikile Mbalula, has convened a meeting with comrade Mathabatha to deliberate on the issues raised, followed by a meeting with the Limpopo provincial leadership on Thursday, September 4, 2025, to discuss issues raised by the provincial chairperson.

“The ANC will, at an appropriate time, communicate the outcomes of the engagement with the Limpopo provincial leadership.”

Leaking of letter criticised

Bhengu-Motsiri, however, criticised the leaking of Mathabatha’s letter to the media before it was processed through the ANC’s internal procedures.

In this sense, Luthuli House was urging party leaders and members who felt wronged to express their resentment with extreme decorum and discipline.

Mathabatha’s letter comes as the ANC national working committee (NWC), which is meant to receive a task team report on the regional conferences of the Vhembe and Peter Mokaba regions, continues to be postponed.

The ANC set up a task team to investigate complaints of widespread irregularities in the running of those conferences.

The report was to be tabled at the NWC weeks ago, but following the now normal perpetual postponements, it is said that it will be tabled next Monday if and when the NWC convenes.