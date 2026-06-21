Politics

ANC shields Ramaphosa amid impeachment fight

By Sunday World
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SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 16: President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Wreath-Laying Ceremony at The Hector Peterson Memorial on June 16, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The wreath-laying ceremony formed part of the annual Youth Day commemorations, honouring the memory of the students who lost their lives during the 1976 Soweto Uprising and recognising their contribution to South Africa’s struggle for freedom and democracy. (Photo by Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)

The ANC has moved to join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court battle against Parliament’s impeachment inquiry, escalating the political stakes in a case that could determine whether proceedings arising from the Phala Phala scandal continue.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The ANC has moved to join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court battle against Parliament’s impeachment inquiry, escalating the political stakes in a case that could determine whether proceedings arising from the Phala Phala scandal continue.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.
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