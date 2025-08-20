ANC Study Group wants broader probe into ghost teachers as parly welcomes move

The ANC Study Group on Basic Education has welcomed a national probe into ghost teachers but insists the investigation should not be left to a single body.

This follows the announcement that the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) will lead a physical verification of educators and learners across all nine provinces. The process will also investigate allegations that teaching posts are being illegally sold to candidates willing to pay bribes.

R6.4m paid to non-existent teachers

Ghost workers are individuals who appear on the government payroll but do not actually work. The alarm was raised months ago when parliamentarians learned that the Auditor-General had flagged the Mpumalanga Education Department for spending R6.4-million on non-existent workers.

The provincial department denied wrongdoing and called for a probe. That’s when the ELRC stepped in, extending its mandate beyond Mpumalanga to all provinces. The verification exercise is due for completion in October 2025.

ANC Study Group whip in parliament Tshepo Louw said the ELRC must work alongside other departments to close loopholes in the system.

“The prevalence of ghost workers not only undermines the integrity of our education system. It also diverts resources away from essential services,” he said.

Group wants other bodies involved in probe

The Study Group argues that the Department of Public Service and Administration, National Treasury and the Department of Basic Education must join forces with the ELRC.

“A coordinated approach will be crucial in eradicating ghost workers. And it will ensure that our education system remains robust and transparent,” Louw said.

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration described ghost workers as “one of the most blatant forms of waste” in government. Committee chairperson Jan de Villiers said the practice robs classrooms of vital resources and undermines trust.

He added that payroll systems remained open to abuse.

“Eliminating ghost workers depends on rigorous, in-person verification of all employees. It must be supported by biometric identification,” he said.

The committee vowed to push for reforms to restore accountability.

DA takes hard line

The DA in Mpumalanga has taken a harder line, accusing senior officials of ignoring warnings. Citing the Auditor-General’s report, the DA said the department knowingly paid millions to deceased or terminated employees.

DA legislator Annerie Weber placed the blame on suspended head of department Lucy Moyane.

“She needs to account. It is obvious that she did nothing because ghost employees kept being paid in 2023 and 2024,” Weber said. The DA also urged new education MEC Lindi Masina to institute her own internal probe.

As political voices clash, the ELRC faces the test of proving this probe will not be another bureaucratic exercise. For parents, teachers, and taxpayers, the outcome will decide whether real teachers finally get every cent they deserve.

