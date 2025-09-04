ANC suspends rogue Mandeni municipality councillor accused of murder and rape

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has finally taken action against a persistently rogue councillor from the Mandeni local municipality who is accused of rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder, among other offences.

This action was taken following a Sunday World story last week about the suffering of the family of Siyabonga Makhoba of Mandeni, who was allegedly abducted and dragged by ANC councillor Siphesihle Ntuli using his bakkie before succumbing to his wounds.

Siyabonga was dragged with the bakkie in November 2023, according to the Makhoba family, and he went missing for months before being discovered dead in April 2024 close to a railway track.

The family requested in writing that the ANC in the General Gizenga Mpanza (Ilembe) region take action against Ntuli, stating that he cannot continue with his normal activities while facing these serious charges.

“We request the ANC to launch an urgent, independent investigation into the councillor’s involvement; suspend the councillor pending the outcome of the investigation; provide clarity on any internal action taken to date; and reaffirm the ANC’s commitment to justice, ethical leadership, and accountability,” the family wrote in a letter to the party in the region.

Membership summarily suspended

“We are available to provide further information or cooperate with any investigation. We urge your office to act swiftly to prevent further injustice and restore public confidence.”

A week later, the ANC had taken action against Ntuli and even disclosed that he was being accused of two rapes.

“The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has taken decisive action by summarily suspending the membership of its ward 17 councillor in the Mandeni local municipality and concurrently effecting the councillor’s removal from office,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

“These measures follow serious allegations of violent conduct against members of the public.

“The ANC views with utmost gravity the disturbing reports that the councillor has been implicated in incidents of abuse of members of the public, including two allegations of rape and a brutal assault.”

