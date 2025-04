The ANC has launched an ambitious strategy to rejuvenate its grassroots structures, aiming to transform dormant branches into “activist hubs” that directly engage communities ahead of the 2026 local elections.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content