ANC veteran Zandile Gumede unveiled as new MK Party KZN deputy convenor

Former Ethekwini mayor and ANC member Zandile Gumede has been unveiled as the new MK Party member and deputy convenor of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by MK Party’s secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo during a media briefing on Monday.

“Today we wish to announce to South Africans, to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, to the membership of MK Party that we are officially announcing umama Zandile Gumede as the deputy convenor of KZN. We welcome you, Ma. We are giving you a very warm reception because of your unquestionable credentials in the politics of KZN and South Africa. We know that you are coming with a very positive contribution in the MK Party,” said Nomvalo.

Gumede’s defection to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is signalling a fresh push to attract high-profile defectors from the ANC, with former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede emerging as one of the latest prominent figures to throw her weight behind the party.

Her arrival comes as the MK Party ramps up preparations for the 2026 local government elections and intensifies efforts to expand its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal, a province regarded as the party’s political heartland.

The party welcomed new members from other political formations, specifically referring to arrivals from what it termed the ANC’s “KwaGogo” faction.

Gumede’s move is likely to deepen the ANC’s woes in KwaZulu-Natal, where the governing party has struggled to stem an exodus of support to the MK Party since its formation. Gumede remains a recognisable political figure in eThekwini and retains support among sections of the ANC’s grassroots structures despite her ongoing legal battles.

The MK Party’s latest recruitment drive forms part of a broader strategy to project itself as the primary alternative to the ANC ahead of municipal elections. The party said it had concluded its ward councillor nomination process and was preparing candidates for the upcoming polls.

“Lastly comrades, we are happy to welcome new members from many political parties. Today we welcome members from ‘kwagogo’ the ANC. We encourage all new members to hit the ground running and give us the victory come November 4,” the statement read.

As a former eThekwini mayor, she represents one of the highest-profile departures from the organisation in recent months and underscores the MK Party’s growing appeal among disaffected ANC members.

The development comes as MK Party president Jacob Zuma seeks to consolidate support in KwaZulu-Natal while positioning the organisation for gains in municipalities across the province.

The party has recently focused on organisational growth, claiming an increase in branch structures and membership numbers in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Whether Gumede’s defection translates into electoral gains remains to be seen, but her entry into the MK Party is expected to reverberate through ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal and could further fuel competition between the two parties ahead of the local government elections.