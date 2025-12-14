ANC vets disown Mashatile presidency endorsement

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) commander who endorsed Deputy President Paul Mashatile to become the next president of the ANC and the country has gone to ground after a stern tongue-lashing from the MK Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV).

Jeffrey Thamsanqa Mnisi, alias Commander BA, issued a statement on Sunday under the banner of “Ex-MK Veterans”, declaring support for Mashatile and citing his impeccable struggle credentials, political maturity, and a tested record of leadership both in government and within ANC structures.

Mnisi—who had agreed to speak to Sunday World but was later unreachable—said in the endorsement that Mashatile had consistently shown vision, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of the revolution, adding that “across the nine provinces, ANC branches have spoken loud and clear: “Phatha Paul Mashatile Phatha! The grassroots support is organic and undeniable.”

Mnisi also protested against “attempts to impose Cde Thoko Didiza, a candidate whose record, especially in parliament, raises serious questions about her leadership capability.”

He said the dysfunction and chaos in the legislature under her watch cannot be ignored.

“Her elevation would only serve the interests of individuals who have already failed this nation—and not the interests of the ANC nor the people of South Africa,” he continued, adding that “this is not a time for political experiments. It is a time for renewed trust, unity, and credible leadership.”

However, his lobby earned him the ire of the MKLWV, after spokesperson Dan Hatto on Tuesday distanced the organisation from the statement as posted on social media.

Hatto said the social media post, circulated under the banner of XMK, sparked outrage within the MKLWV.

He said the organisation expressed “firm concern and absolute disapproval” of the post, describing it as a “mischievous” act that misuses the name of uMkhonto weSizwe for personal agendas.

“We have no political, organisational, or moral association with the group or its reckless pronouncement,” he declared.

Hatto said the ANC national executive committee (NEC) had repeatedly instructed that no individual or structure may pronounce on leadership succession until the process is officially opened by the organisation.

The XMK post, according to the statement, was “not only irresponsible but at variance with binding NEC resolutions”.

He said the organisation warned that such behaviour undermines organisational discipline and inflames factional tensions at a time when unity is paramount.

The statement also highlighted the exploitation of Mashatile’s name in the post, calling it

“politically opportunistic and fundamentally dishonest”.

Hatto stressed that Mashatile, as a “longstanding and seasoned cadre of the movement”, does not and will not appreciate his name being used for factional battles.

“Those behind the post are exploiting his name and at the same time pushing their own divisive agenda.

[They are also] violating ANC process while pretending to speak for veterans,” the statement reads.

Hatto added that the MKLWV was also concerned over the misappropriation of its heritage and liberation symbols by certain political entities.

He pointed to the recent MKMVA [uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association] conference, an entity disbanded by the ANC, and noted that this association continues to enjoy government funding despite its disbandment.

The statement also accused the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) of hijacking the MKMVA’s ‘killer man symbol’, an issue currently being pursued in court by Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general.

Hatto stated: “Under no circumstances will the MKLWV structure be used to advance factional agendas or promote untimely leadership contestation within the ANC.”

The organisation reiterated its mandate to protect the integrity of the ANC and the legacy of uMkhonto we Sizwe, rather than engaging in “factional

theatre on social media”, he said.

According to Hatto, the MKLWV called on all comrades, veterans, activists, and members across ANC structures to respect the organisation’s due processes and refrain from circulating divisive and unauthorised statements.

“The future of our movement and country is far too important to be derailed by social-media adventurism posing as veterans’ activism,” the statement warned.

He said the MKLWV would refer the matter to the ANC national disciplinary committee for appropriate action.

“The ANC has clear rules governing political conduct, and those who defy them must be held accountable,” according to the statement.

He urged “genuine cadres” to focus their efforts on the national general council that ended on Thursday, which he described as a “critical platform for reviewing the 55th National Conference resolutions and accelerating the ANC’s organisational renewal.”

Hatto added that the role of MK veterans is to strengthen the ANC, not weaken it through “premature, divisive, and unauthorised leadership pronouncements”.