ANC warns SACP against ‘vitriolic attacks’ as election tensions rise

The ANC has cautioned its alliance partner the SACP against what it describes as “vitriolic attacks” amid rising tensions over the SACP’s decision to contest elections independently.

Addressing a media briefing at Luthuli House on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the alliance partners should avoid targeting each other despite entering a new phase of political competition.

He stressed that while the SACP can campaign for its socialist agenda, singling out the ANC would be counterproductive.

“We are concerned about the tone of attacks directed at the ANC. The SACP must campaign for what it stands for, rather than positioning the ANC as its primary opponent.

“Equally, the ANC will not isolate and attack the Communist Party,” Mbalula said.

He added that the alliance remains intact, and there are no plans to expel SACP members from the ANC.

“We are not going to push communists out of the ANC. The alliance is not broken, and these matters still require deeper engagement,” he said.

Members to declare vote choice

However, Mbalula made it clear that while dual membership between the ANC and SACP will continue, members will not be allowed to campaign for both organisations simultaneously.

“There is no issue with dual membership, but there can be no dual contest. Members will have to choose whether they are campaigning for the ANC or the SACP,” he explained.

The ANC has already briefed its structures nationwide following a recent meeting between the two parties, where this position was finalised.

Mbalula said the party will soon write to members who are in political office and hold dual membership, requiring them to declare which organisation they will campaign for.

Those who fail to respond, or who continue to campaign for the SACP without clarification, could face consequences in line with the ANC’s constitution.

Sunday World previously reported that the ANC’s NEC will give members with dual affiliation 10 days to choose which organisation they will campaign for ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

These include higher education minister Buti Manamela, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande, deputy finance minister David Masondo, cooperative governance MEC Jacob Mamabolo, and Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba.

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