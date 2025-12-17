ANC Women’s League slams Tshwane region over gender imbalance

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has voiced strong criticism of the newly elected ANC leadership in the Tshwane region, accusing it of failing to uphold its commitment to gender equality within its leadership structures.

While the league welcomed the ANC Youth League’s decision to elect three women into leadership positions, it expressed frustration with the outcome in Tshwane, where only one woman, Tlangi Mogale, secured a place among the region’s top five leaders.

Eugene Modise retained his position as ANC Tshwane regional chairperson following the elections held over the weekend.

Modise was joined by George Matjila as regional secretary, Sam Mashola as deputy secretary, and James Shilenge as treasurer.

In a statement released after the elections, the ANCWL said it could not easily extend congratulations to the newly elected leadership in Tshwane or in several other regions nationwide where women remain significantly underrepresented at the highest levels.

“We are deeply concerned that in many regions, including Tshwane, only one woman has been elected into the top five leadership positions,” the league stated.

Persistent dominance of men

Although the women’s league acknowledged progress in some provinces where women were elected as regional chairpersons, it raised alarm over the persistent dominance of men in senior leadership roles.

The statement further criticised the marginalisation of women within the movement, particularly as the ANC marks 70 years since the adoption of the Freedom Charter.

“It is unacceptable that, despite our historic commitment to equality, women are still largely confined to deputy roles or additional positions rather than being entrusted with primary leadership responsibilities,” the statement read.

The ANCWL also reminded the party of its constitutional obligation to ensure gender balance, citing Rule 6 of the ANC constitution, which mandates a minimum of 50% representation of women in all elected structures.

“Our position remains firm and unapologetic: the 50/50 principle must be implemented accurately and consistently across all levels of the organisation,” the league said.

Commitment to gender equality

Beyond Tshwane, the ANCWL highlighted similar concerns in other regions and provinces, including the Northern Cape, where leadership structures continue to be overwhelmingly male.

“It is increasingly common for provinces such as the Northern Cape to elect leadership collectives with only one woman occupying a senior position,” the statement noted.

The league reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and urged the ANC to develop practical measures to correct ongoing imbalances.

“We cannot remain silent while patriarchal practices persist within our movement,” the league said, calling on the ANC to take decisive action to ensure women are equally represented in all future conferences and leadership formations.

