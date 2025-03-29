ANC won’t disband Western Cape, at least not yet – Mbalula

The ANC, which recently disbanded the provincial executive committees (PECs) of Gauteng and KZN for losing the 2024 elections, will not do the same to the far worse Western Cape.

This is because the party believes that “the centre is still holding” in the Western Cape despite overwhelming facts to the contrary.

According to the Luthuli House makhulu baas, Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula, there is no need to panic about the Western Cape, at least for now.

Party sees continuous plummeting electoral support there

This is despite the continuous plummeting electoral support of the ANC there.

As if the electoral drubbing from elections to elections is not enough, the MK Party bloodied the ANC nose in a byelection in Saldanah Bay recently.

While ANC cadres were processing that unexpected humiliation by the “party of Zulus”, as MKP is often mocked, the ANC leader in Cape Town, Banele Majingo, resigned dramatically this week to join the DA.

Mbalula believes the chips are not down yet, and that the ANC there is intact as per how the national leadership experienced it in January during the anniversary festivities of the liberation movement.

Suggesting that the ANC NEC move swiftly to do what it did to Gauteng and KZN was jumping the gun, said Mbalula, insisting the chips are not down.

Centre still holds

“The ANC does not just intervene by instinct. We support. And we will be in the Western Cape to look at the state of the organisation and look at what support we need to do.

“We were there during the January 8 Statement. The centre does hold,” said Mbalula on the sidelines of the ongoing NEC meeting in Bokburg, east of Gauteng.

“Should the need arise that we need to support the province and beef it up one way or another, it will arise from engagement with the province. The roof is not falling. It has fallen a long time ago in the Western Cape when we lost the province to the DA.

“What is before us is a battle to win back the Western Cape, that is what is important. We do not just deal with incidents; we need to deal with matters holistically. We are working in the Western Cape to strengthen membership.”

Gauteng and KZN

The national ANC posture of Gauteng has created murmurs about the true intentions behind the dissolution of Gauteng and KZN, which was masked as reconfiguration.

The aggrieved believe that Western Cape was in fact a prime candidate for disbandment, given its endless problems organisationally with inefficient leaders in provincial chairman JJ Tyhalisisu and provincial secretary Neville Delport.

The NEC meeting continues until Monday

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content