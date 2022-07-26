ANC workers threaten to disrupt policy conference over unpaid salaries

Dozens of people employed by the ANC plan to disrupt the governing party’s 6th national policy conference over unpaid salaries.

The policy conference is scheduled to take place in Nasrec, Johannesburg from Thursday to Sunday.

The disgruntled employees have called for the policy conference to be postponed until salaries have been paid. On Monday, some workers protested outside ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg to voice their dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

They say the party has failed to pay salaries for two months. It is not the first time that the ANC has failed to pay its workers. Earlier this year, it was rescued by Good Samaritans who donated towards the payment of staff salaries.

Luthuli House staff representative Mandla Qwane said the party has not met the workers’ demands contained in a memorandum that was submitted in 2021.

“We have not received our salaries for two months now. Unfortunately, like the last time, nothing is being said on when we will be paid. We have been knocking on the doors of the leadership,” said Qwane.

He said the party leadership does not intend to pay salaries, noting that if the party had no money, the policy conference would not be taking place this week.

