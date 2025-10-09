ANC Youth League renews call for ANC to withdraw from GPU, citing IFP, DA conduct

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has renewed its call that the mother body withdraws from the government of provincial unity (GPU) led by Premier Thami Ntuli of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

The league said the GPU poses a threat to the identity of the former majority party.

It said this on Wednesday during a press conference held in Durban. The briefing was to reflect on recent developments in the province.

“We are now convinced that the GPU has become the single greatest impediment. A threat to the ANC’s identity and existence in the province. It has become an arrangement that denudes the ANC of its agency. It blunts it of its ideological sharpness and reduces our revolutionary movement to a junior partner.

GPU pushing Moon-shot pact

“Our continued participation in the GPU will be to the detriment of the ANC. It has become clear that our GPU partners are still pursuing the aspirations and objectives of the moon-shot pact. The one they entered into before the elections,” the league said.

The league added that it is public knowledge that the primary agenda of the architects of the moon-shot pact was to destroy and remove the ANC from power.

“This agenda is motivated by the desire to protect and entrench the legacies of the murderous apartheid regime into the KwaZulu government. It has nothing to do with prioritising the advancement of service delivery to the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” it added.

The league once again claimed that the conduct of MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is another threat the ANC should face.

“The selective weaponisation of Section 139 interventions by MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, against ANC-led Municipalities while ignoring the glaring dysfunctionalities in municipalities like Endumeni, Umzinyathi, Umhlathuze, Newcastle and Majuba cannot be allowed to go any further. The coalition of the counter-revolutionary platforms that deposed the ANC leadership from uMkhanyakude District must be met with necessary and merciless reaction by the people’s movement – the ANC.”

DA MEC in firing line

The MEC for Finance, Francois Rodgers from the DA, was also on the receiving end of the league. It claimed that he has chosen to target ANC-led provincial departments. This includes, among others, the placing the Department of Education under “financial administration”. Also the threats made towards the Department of Transport and the systemic under-funding of the Department of Health.

“If the leadership of the ANC in the province still has any iota of revolutionary conscience within them, we expect that they will put the organisation of Mandela and the people of this province before their desires to lead government with the enemy. We plead on the revolutionary conscience of the ANC leadership to put the ANC and the people of this province before their narrow self-interests,” said the league.

The DA in the province has come out to support Rodgers. It said it is proud of the work he is doing at the provincial government.

Party not having it

“One of the key appointments made by the DA was that of Francois Rodgers as the MEC for Finance. MEC Rodgers has been instrumental in safeguarding public funds. Ensuring that essential services are delivered to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Under MEC Rodgers’ leadership, the Department of Finance has made significant strides. This in promoting cost containment, fighting corruption, and improving service delivery,” the DA said.

