ANCWL defends its decision to deploy Dina Pule as minister

Newly appointed Minister of Social Development Dina Pule was the next most senior ANC Women’s League leader in line for a cabinet deployment.

That was one of the main reasons the women’s league chose her to replace its disgraced president Sisisi Tolashe, Sunday World has learnt.

Her appointment this week evoked a public outcry about whether the ANC is serious about eradicating corruption and implementing accountability in the party.

Pule was removed as minister of communications under then-president Jacob Zuma after the Public Protector found her guilty of maladministration and misconduct.

ANC insiders have revealed that Pule’s name was suggested to the head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, because she was the only available national official of the women’s league.

The publication has learnt from reliable sources that Ramaphosa had no choice in the matter.

With Tolashe facing ANC disciplinary processes for alleged misconduct when she was minister; and secretary-general of the ANCWL Nokuthula Nqaba being full-time in Luthuli House, Pule was the only available option.

The situation is further complicated by the absence of a deputy president in the Women’s League after Lungi Gcabashe’s death last year.

The ANCWL’s treasurer-general, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, is focused on her role as the premier of the Free State.

“She (Pule) is the most senior cadre among our ranks who was in pole position to get appointed given the problems facing our president (Tolashe),” said an ANCWL leader. “President Ramaphosa did consider our SG (Nqaba) but that was never going to work because she is full-time in the party head office. Also, she would be viewed as too ambitious if she were to accept going into the cabinet.

“Therefore, Comrade Dina Pule was the obvious appointment and the noise is not alive to the considerations of seniority in the movement.”

Yesterday, the ANCWL released a statement expressing its support for Pule and voicing disapproval of the criticism surrounding her appointment. A source said the league had been provided with a briefing that Pule was fired by Zuma for refusing to succumb to undue influence by the corrupt Gupta family.

The ANCWL regards the criticism of her appointment as part of a misogynistic agenda to undermine female leaders.

“This comrade was elected MP by the people of this country and appointed chairperson of the portfolio committee without any noise. Suddenly she becomes a minister and people are jumping up and down like popcorn. We will not accept that because it is also laced with misogyny because men are not held to the same standard.”

The ANCWL insider said examples included Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, an ex-convict; Mineral Resources minister Gwede Mantashe, who had a Bosasa-related controversy; and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

An ANC national executive committee (NEC) member said: “People who were convicted and served jail time are in the cabinet and no one ever made any noise. Comrade Dina Pule was never found guilty of any crime.

“Some within us (ANC NEC) who are men have all sorts of serious allegations, such as Bosasa from the Zondo Commission and others now under the Madlanga Commission but they are still ministers without the public making any noise.”

The Veterans League of the ANC was among those who criticised Pule’s appointment. The women’s league top brass is apparently seeking an audience with the veterans.

The ANCWL said the criticism formed part of the double standards of never having called for the sacking of the likes of Mchunu. “But they are quick to … attack when it is a woman. But also, what kind of conduct is this of questioning the president’s prerogative? It is unprecedented and must be called to order,” said an ANCWL national working committee member.

“The element of undermining female leaders is a real pandemic in the ANC; we will not stand for that, and the Veterans League is an equal league to us, so their views are not supreme. They should be acting as an objective advisory panel of elders but they are not doing that; it is a bunch of bitter old men who undermine basadi (women).”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has also defended Pule’s appointment. He said Pule had repented for her sins.

Mbalula said the ANC was pro-rehabilitation and was never going to be part of narratives that sought to condemn those who made mistakes.

“Comrade Pule faced a process more than a decade ago, she was sanctioned by that process and she accepted the consequences; she stepped aside before we even made it policy. She even stepped down from her positions,” Mbalula said.

“She disappeared and went to ground and worked to uplift thousands of people away from the limelight. That is what accountability looks like. A person who has answered for her mistake, served the sanction and earned the trust of her peers and the electorate through a free choice is not to be condemned in perpetuity.”