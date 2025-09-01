ANCYL condemns exploitation of youth over unpaid stipends in Nasi Ispani

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng is demanding an urgent meeting with Premier Panyaza Lesufi over the Gauteng City Region Academy’s (GCRA) alleged failure to pay stipends through the Nasi Ispani building inspector programme.

Gauteng ANCYL secretary, Mpumelelo Sangweni, said the meeting should be between the ANCYL, Lesufi, and the affected students.

He demands it be set up in seven days, expressing that only Lesufi’s intervention could restore the programme.

He stated that the organisation cannot remain passive while “bureaucratic incompetence” delays the future of young people.

GCRA management warned

“The ANCYL will not tolerate a situation where young people are subjected to such indignity and exploitation under the watch of a democratic government that claims to prioritise youth development.

“Should this matter not be resolved urgently, the ANCYL will mobilise the affected students and the broader youth constituency to take action against the GCRA’s continued failures,” said Sangweni.

He said the youth league has received a report from University of Johannesburg students enrolled for the programme who have not received stipends, despite completing the theoretical component of the programme in July.

Sangweni said these students also do not have practical training and a way forward.

“This situation persists despite repeated follow-ups and attempts to engage the GCRA management.

“Furthermore, the practical component, which is crucial for the completion of their qualifications, has not commenced, rendering the programme incomplete and the students in a state of uncertainty,” said Sangweni.

He said the university confirmed that there is enough leftover money from the previous intake due to student dropouts that may be used to cover stipends and practical training.

The GCRA officials, he said, are reportedly refusing to release the funds.

League points to gross negligence

“The ANCYL is deeply outraged and dismayed by the sheer incompetence, gross negligence, and utter disregard for the future of young people displayed by the management of the Gauteng City Region Academy,” said Sangweni.

Meanwhile, Lesufi is scheduled to brief the media on Nasi iSpani relaunch and Exco

Lekgotla’s outcomes on Wednesday.

The upcoming relaunch of Nasi Ispani is scheduled for September 6.

According to a media statement, Lesufi will also share key outcomes of the recent executive council lekgotla as well as outline the recruitment process and detail the rollout plan for this transformative programme.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content