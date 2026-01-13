ANCYL leader to open fraud case against scammers who exploit his name

Jacob Tau, treasurer-general of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), planned to file a fraud case on Tuesday against extortionists and scammers who have been stealing from businesspeople by using his and the young lions’ names.

The impersonators have been active for months, beginning when Tau was an ANCYL national executive committee (NEC) member and head of elections last year, prior to his election as finance head in December.

According to Tau, he had previously attempted to file a fraud case with the police but was turned away because there was no evidence that any of the businessmen from whom the money was demanded had actually made the payment.

“I did not open a case initially, as the police required proof of payment. I have now received proof of payment from one of the affected businesspeople. I am going to open a case today [Tuesday],” Tau told Sunday World.

Donations for protest actions

One businessperson fell victim and paid R30 600 to the scammers, believing they were donating to the youth league.

Other fraudulent donation requests using Tau’s name happened under the guise that it would be a donation for youth league-led protest actions and political memorial lectures.

Reads one of the bogus messages purporting to be from Tau: “As leaders of the youth league, we are against retrenchments of mineworkers, so we will be picketing on January 17. Please assist us in terms of donations by paying us for the T-shirts.”

Another message from the scammers reads: “Jacob Tau here, head of elections and NEC member of the ANCYL. Leader, we are hosting a memorial lecture for OR Tambo, and we are kindly requesting assistance towards payment of catering for 200 delegates that will be attending the lecture on October 22, 2025.”

One business that these scammers frequently used was Letemoma Supply and Projects, whose information was continuously given to the entrepreneurs they were trying to con.

All four company directors listed on CIPC, namely Lucas Mokgomagane, Tebatso Masopoga, Kabelo Ledwaba, and July Letebele, have been listed as “inactive”.

Fraud and impersonation alert

The ANCYL secretary-general, Tsakani Shiviti, on Tuesday issued a fraud and impersonation alert against these scammers.

“The ANC Youth League warns members, supporters, stakeholders and the public of an individual impersonating the ANCYL treasurer-general, comrade Jacob Tau, and fraudulently soliciting funds using the cellphone number 076 582 7700,” said Shiviti in a press statement.

“The individual falsely presents himself as the TG [treasurer-general] and requests payments under the guise of ANCYL programmes and activities.

“Business people and stakeholders in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, and Limpopo seem to be the ones targeted by the individual.”

She went on: “The ANCYL condemns this criminal conduct and clarifies that no person is authorised to solicit funds on behalf of the organisation through personal or informal communication channels.

“Members of the public are urged not to engage, make payments, or share any information with this individual.

“All official ANCYL financial matters are handled through formal and verifiable organisational processes.”

