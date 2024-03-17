Politics

ANCYL: Zuma was a mistake ANC must never repeat

By Sunday World
Jacob Zuma rejoices after the election results at the 52nd National Confrence of the ANC at University of Limpopo in Polokwane. / Gallo Images

The ANC Youth League is calling for the ANC to adopt a system of “electing and selecting” leadership akin to the Communist Party of China to avoid another Jacob Zuma in the future.

This is according to ANCYL secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, who was speaking to Sunday World Engage this week.

Ngudle said the election of Zuma as ANC president in 2007 at the watershed Polokwane conference was the “biggest mistake” the ANC ever committed.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

