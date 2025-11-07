Andrea Johnson slams SAPS over Dumisani Khumalo case miscommunication

Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, has revealed that the unit could have halted its case against crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo if it had known the South African Police Service (SAPS) was already investigating the matter.

This is in relation to the six cases opened against Khumalo and fellow crime intelligence colleagues Philani Lushaba, Major General Nosipho Madondo, and Brigadier Phindile Ncube.

Johnson was testifying at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc committee on Thursday. She said the matter was brought to the attention of IDAC by founder of the National Coloured Congress Fadiel Adams.

Politician forced to excuse himself

Adams excused himself earlier during the proceedings after Johnson raised concerns. She raised concerns about the attendance of someone who is a complainant in matters she was to testify about.

She explained that after opening three cases at the Cape Town central police station and three more at Orlando police station, Adams approached IDAC indicating that he had opened cases but the dockets are missing.

These matters, as indicated by chief evidence leader Norman Arendse, were specific on abuse of the secret service account, cover up of criminal incident, failure to address Madondo’s polygraph results that found two incidents of tax evasion, and practices of nepotism.

Despite complaints that the dockets were missing, Johnson revealed that when she reached out to Khosi Senthumule, acting deputy national commissioner for crime detection, asking if they could get access to the dockets, the dockets were handed over from the inspectorate to IDAC.

She insists that they were not interfering with the work of the police. And also that IDAC was not informed about a process to look into the allegations, highlighting that they managed to secure Adams and the SAPS should have done the same.

Missing dockets claim debunked

“IDAC was not aware of the process that was followed as per MK15. So, how these got there – we are not aware. But what we did become aware of is when he came to Gauteng, we asked the divisional commissioner detectives that we would like to know if these dockets are there, and can we have access to those dockets.

“Given that they were then, as I now know, busy with these, of course they had those dockets. But we didn’t know where those dockets were. And the [complainant] Mr Adams, indicated that the dockets were missing,” said Johnson.

