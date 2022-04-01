Court postpones Angelo Agrizzi’s fraud case … again

The fraud case of Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO), was on Friday deferred by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the postponement was for obtaining a high court date.

“Agrizzi, who has not been in court since October 2020, had initially intended to bring an application in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act challenging the ‘unreasonable delay’ in the matter. The defence has now abandoned such an application,” said the NPA.

According to the NPA, the court has appointed an independent pulmonologist to assess Agrizzi and submit a report after he suffered a heart attack in hospital on October 21 2020, a week after he was denied bail.

In May 2021, there were questions about whether the former Bosasa COO was avoiding appearing in court and before the Zondo Commission into State Capture. In an affidavit deposed to the commission, at the time, Agrizzi said he was willing to help the commission but his medical condition had restricted him.

On March 9 2021, Agrizzi’s lawyer Daniel Witz told the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court that his client’s doctors had advised him not to make public appearances as he would contract Covid-19.

But it emerged that in late April Agrizzi attended the wedding of his daughter Natasha Natus (previously Agrizzi) at the Bakenhof Winelands Venue, which is situated 50 minutes from Cape Town.

In pictures of the wedding Agrizzi, who was not wearing a mask, was seen walking his daughter down the aisle.

The NPA said: “Agrizzi is accused for offering gratification on behalf of Bosasa to former parliamentarian Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence as the then chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services.

“Bosasa scored contracts totalling just over R1-billion from the Department of Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007.”

Also read: All eyes on Agrizzi’s court appearance

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author