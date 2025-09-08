Another ANC step-aside protest move in Sedibeng 

Hot on the heels of Limpopo ANC chairperson Stan Mathabatha’s decision to step aside from his seat to protest alleged irregularities that marred a regional conference in his home turf, the ANC’s fundraiser in Gauteng’s Sedibeng region, Mkhonto Radebe, has followed suit.

Radebe announced his decision to step aside from his position in a letter to Gauteng ANC provincial task team coordinator Hope Papo on Friday.

This move, however, is not due to allegations against him, as is typically the case with the ANC’s step-aside rule, but rather as a form of protest – just like Mathabatha – against what he describes as “rot” and corruption within the Sedibeng structures.

The decision highlights his frustration with the mishandling of branch processes, manipulation of membership, and the lack of accountability within the regional secretary’s office.

Radebe’s letter begins with a reminder of his unwavering dedication to the ANC.

Describing himself as a “lifelong activist and committed member”, he emphasises the sacrifices he has made for the movement and his deep-rooted belief in its principles. It is this commitment, he says, that compels him to speak out against the corruption and manipulation he has witnessed in Sedibeng.

“I cannot remain silent in the face of the rot unfolding in Sedibeng,” Radebe writes, setting the tone for a scathing critique of the region’s leadership.

At the heart of Radebe’s protest are allegations of widespread corruption and manipulation within the Sedibeng region. He accuses the regional secretary’s office of being complicit in these practices, which include the mishandling of branch general meetings (BGMs) and branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs). According to Radebe, these processes have been deliberately manipulated to secure outcomes that serve narrow, selfish interests.

“Over recent months, I have received overwhelming complaints from ordinary members regarding the mishandling of BGMs/BBGMs and the blatant manipulation of branch processes,” he states. “These disputes have consistently been raised through proper organisational channels, yet only a few were resolved, and others remain ignored and unattended to.”

Radebe goes on to describe a “deliberate pattern of thuggery” that has left members disillusioned and betrayed. He warns that some members are now openly considering leaving the ANC or withholding their votes in future elections.

He demands urgent intervention from the provincial convener’s office and the secretary general Fikile Mbalula’s office to investigate the branch disputes and hold the regional secretariat accountable for its alleged corrupt practices.

“The ANC in Sedibeng is preparing for a regional conference under a cloud of corruption and illegitimacy. To proceed under such conditions is to betray the principles of democracy, fairness and accountability that our movement was built on.”

The ANC’s contentious step-aside rule, introduced to address allegations of corruption and misconduct, requires members facing criminal charges to step aside from their positions until their cases are resolved.

However, Radebe and Mathatabatha’s use of the rule as a protest tool is unprecedented.

“I remain a disciplined and loyal member of the ANC, but I cannot, in good conscience, participate in structures that are being hijacked by corruption and manipulation,” he writes.

