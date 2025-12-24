Arresting ‘amasela’ would be great Christmas, New Year gift – Bantu Holomisa

UDM leader and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Vets Bantubonke Holomisa says no better gift would outshine arresting a few corrupt thieves in public office.

Holomisa said this in his Christmas and New Year well wishes message to South Africans.

Amasela, as Holomisa refers to corrupt politicians in his mother tongue isiXhosa, would do good spending their Christmas and New Year in jail.

“The time has come for those who steal to be caught and imprisoned. Let us move into the New Year with courage and vigilance. And a shared commitment to rooting out corruption and building a better South Africa,” said Holomisa.

Tackling the scourge

“If one thing is clear as we close 2025, it is that the resolutions of the Cabinet

Lekgotla this year and the meeting of the GNU leaders have made it unmistakably

clear: we must tackle the scourge of corruption that continues to embarrass South Africa.

“Many of us have been betting on this wicket for years. And it is encouraging to see the criminal justice system increasingly pursuing these cases with determination.

“As we enter 2026, it is imperative that the NPA, the Hawks, and the SIU are adequately resourced to ensure that justice is swift. Only by holding those who steal from the nation accountable can we restore investor confidence and build a South Africa that is respected, just, and prosperous.”

Holomisa’s message will go a long way in salvaging his political standing.

Social media backlash

This after he’s been bashed in the social media streets for allegedly abandoning his fight against amasela because “he is eating” since being appointed deputy minister in the GNU.

He wished members and supporters of his party well ahead of Christmas and New Year.

“As we approach the festive season, I extend warm greetings to all South Africans. Our members, and supporters of the UDM. Christmas is a time of reflection. Of gratitude and hope, a moment to celebrate our shared resilience and the values that bind us as a nation. May this season bring joy, peace, and safety to your homes.

“On behalf of the UDM, I wish all South Africans a blessed Christmas. And a hopeful New Year filled with opportunity, peace, and justice.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content