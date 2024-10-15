ATM accuses Schreiber of ignoring Cape Independence’s threat

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has criticized Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber for his reluctance to take action against Phil Craig, co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group.

According to the ATM, the department has shown a selective and biased approach to dealing with Craig, whom they accuse of violating naturalisation provisions and undermining national unity.

ATM says Craig is divisive, minister says it’s freedom of expression

This comes after ATM leader Vuyo Zungula asked if Schreiber would initiate a review of Craig’s dual citizenship. Craig allegedly holds a dual British and South African citizenship. And he leads a political part that he felt threatened the territorial integrity of the republic.

In response, Schreiber said South Africa does not persecute people on the basis of the political views they hold.

Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson, said they were concerned over what the party perceived as an inadequate response from the department. This regarding Craig’s citizenship status.

“While the department expresses its commitment to investigating cases where citizenship may have been fraudulently acquired or granted in violation of the law, it simultaneously overlooks its obligations to address significant threats to national unity and security posed by individuals like Mr Craig,” said Ntshona.

Dangerous ideology

The ATM asserts that Craig’s promotion of Cape Independence is not only a political expression. It is but a dangerous ideology. And it has the potential to reignite racial and ethnic tensions rooted in South Africa’s apartheid history.

He said Craig’s relentless promotion of the Cape Independence was not a mere exercise in political dissent. It is rather a destructive ideology, he said.

“Mr Craig’s consistent advocacy for a separate Cape state is a direct challenge to our national sovereignty. It warrants a reassessment of his citizenship status.

“The department’s inaction not only undermines the minister’s duty to uphold the law. It implies troubling support for conduct that threatens to fracture the very principles of unity our nation strives to uphold,” said Ntshona.

The ATM called on Schreiber to reassess Craig’s citizenship status and revoke it based on his divisive actions. The party believes that failing to do so would send a message that such ideologies are acceptable in a country striving for unity and reconciliation.

Protection of public interests

Ntshona emphasised that Shreiber should act decisively to protect public interest and uphold the rule of the law.

He said national security and social cohesion must take precedence over the rights of political expression. Especially when those rights are used to undermine the nation.

“Our nation must learn from its history and safeguard against the resurgence of divisive sentiments that threaten the fabric of our society. The time for decisive action is upon us, as South Africa’s integrity hangs in the balance,” said Ntshona.

