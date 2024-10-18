ATM backs AmaHlubi’s legal battle to reclaim kingship

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is backing the AmaHlubi nation as they appear in the Pretoria High Court today.

AmaHlubi are seeking to claim kingship over Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, which would mean that the province would have two kings should they be successful in their court bid.

The nation, which is mainly dominant in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, also wants isiHlubi, its language, to be recognised as an official language.

According to Princess Zibuyile Hadebe, the British colonial government removed King Langalibalele I from power, branding him and his people criminals for resisting laws requiring AmaHlubi labourers to register the guns they brought back from working in the diamond fields of Kimberley.

Hadebe said after the resistance, the British declared the AmaHlubi people in rebellion, seizing their cattle and redistributing their land to white settlers.

Robben Island

She said King Langalibalele I was exiled to Robben Island, where he died in 1889 without ever regaining his title or land.

Zama Ntshona, ATM national spokesperson, said the nation has faced significant injustices in its history that date back to the 14th century.

He explained that one of the key events in this history was the dethroning of King Langalibele I in 1873 and the loss of their cattle, which led to the nation being declared as having ceased to exist.

Ntshona emphasised that the fight for AmaHlubi is not just about getting a title back but also about restoring dignity, identity, and heritage for a community that he believes has suffered.

“The current King Langalibalele II has led his community with honour and integrity for over 50 years, and it is time for the historical wrongs to be righted.

“The ATM believes that the recognition of AmaHlubi kingship is essential for healing and reconciliation, not only for AmaHlubi but for all South Africans who seek to address the legacies of colonialism and apartheid,” said Ntshona.

Ntshona also commended AmaHlubi for their determination to seek justice through the legal system.

Quest for justice

He said the nation has faced many challenges over the past 13 years, but their pursuit for a review of the Commission on Traditional Leadership Disputes and Claims’ decision shows their commitment to accountability and their rights.

As the court hears the case, the ATM calls on all involved to take this matter seriously.

He further urged the judiciary to consider the historical context and the injustices that have impacted AmaHlubi.

Ntshona said the ATM also encourages traditional leaders and all South Africans to stand with AmaHlubi during this crucial time.

“The ATM reaffirms its commitment to supporting AmaHlubi in their quest for justice and recognition,” he said.

“We believe that the restoration of AmaHlubi kingship is not only a victory for AmaHlubi people but a step towards a more just and equitable society for all.”

